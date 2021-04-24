Molina out of lineup after leaving Friday night game

Yadier Molina is out of the lineup for today's game against Cincinnati after leaving Friday night's game with right foot soreness, and Andrew Knizner will make the start and hit seventh.

Molina was injured during an at-bat in the fifth inning of the Cardinals' 5-4 win. Manager Mike Schildt is expected to provide further information on Molina this morning.

Paul Goldschmidt will remain at No. 3 in the lineup with Nolan Arenado hitting fourth.

Tyler O'Neill is in the lineup for the first time since returning from the injured list after being used off the bench Friday.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Dylan Carlson, cf

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Paul DeJong ss

6. Tyler O'Neill lf

7. Andrew Knizner c

8. Justin Williams rf

9. John Gant p

Cincinnati lineup

1. Jesse Winker lf