Molina out of lineup after leaving Friday night game
Molina HR, double before exit with sore foot, Cards top Reds

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Yadier Molina is out of the lineup for today's game against Cincinnati after leaving Friday night's game with right foot soreness, and Andrew Knizner will make the start and hit seventh.

Molina was injured during an at-bat in the fifth inning of the Cardinals' 5-4 win. Manager Mike Schildt is expected to provide further information on Molina this morning.

Paul Goldschmidt will remain at No. 3 in the lineup with Nolan Arenado hitting fourth. 

Tyler O'Neill is in the lineup for the first time since returning from the injured list after being used off the bench Friday.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Dylan Carlson, cf

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Paul DeJong ss

6. Tyler O'Neill lf

7. Andrew Knizner c

8. Justin Williams rf

9. John Gant p

Cincinnati lineup

1. Jesse Winker lf

2. Nick Castellanos rf

3. Joey Votto 1b

4. Eugenio Suarez ss

5. Tyler Naquin cf

6. Jonathan India 2b

7. Tucker Barnhart c

8. Kyle Farmer 3b

9. Wade Miley p

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

