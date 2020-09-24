Molina reaches 2,000 hits as Cardinals top Brewers 4-2

Milwaukee dropped two games behind the Cardinals in the division and the Cardinals suddenly trail the first-place Chicago Cubs by just 2 ½ games and just one on the loss side. The Brewers and Cardinals have four more games here this weekend while Cincinnati plays three at Minnesota and the Cubs visit the crosstown White Sox for three.

Carlson homers, doubles for three RBIs

Dylan Carlson, who fell 10 or so feet short of a home run which would have given him a cycle a few nights ago in Kansas City, found the extra distance and more in the fourth inning against Milwaukee righthander Corbin Burnes Thursday night when he sent a two-run homer to right field to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead at Busch Stadium. Carlson then made that lead 4-1 with a run-scoring double in the sixth off Corey Knebel.

The Cardinals had caused Burnes, who entered the game with a 1.77 earned run average, to labor all night long and, with Carlson at bat, the Brewers' manager, pitching coach and trainer had visited the mound to see if Burnes was all right. The homer and then a groundout by Kolten Wong followed. With Tommy Edman at bat, Burnes, who already was at the 81-pitch mark for four innings, walked off the mound in distress and was removed from the game with lower back discomfort.