Molina reports to Cardinals camp, says he's 'four or five days' from playing in games

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lefthander Steven Matz and designated hitter Corey Dickerson both will make their first exhibition appearances in a Cardinals uniform Monday night when the Cardinals play the Washington Nationals here. But the appearance of the day was by 10-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina, who reported to camp one week after the balance of the squad, citing personal reasons.

"It’s been tough, the last couple months," he said in a brief interview. "But everything is right, right now. I’m happy to be back.

“I had to wait for the lockout to end," Molina said. "As soon as it ended, I called my agent. Melvin (Roman) talked​ to 'Mo (president of baseball operations John Mozeliak).' We decided to figure out everything down in Puerto Rico, and that’s what I did, Everything’s good right now. I’m happy to be here.”

Molina worked out in Jupiter with the other regulars who didn't make the trip here

"It’s probably going to take me four or five days to start playing games, to be able to be on the field again, just because I haven’t seen pitches since last year. That’s the tougher part," said the 39-year-old Molina.

When manager Oliver Marmol held a pre-workout meeting Monday afternoon, a round of applause was heard from the clubhouse when Molina’s name was mentioned.

“He’s excited to be here. We’re excited to have him,” said Marmol.

“He’s an extremely big part of what we do here, as far as overall culture. Him walking through those doors means a lot.”

Marmol wasn’t sure when Molina would be playing although he added, “If there’s somebody who gets ready quickly, it’s him. It wouldn’t surprise me if he asked to be in there today.”

Matz, signed to a four-year contract as a free agent, probably will pitch two innings. Dickerson, signed to a one-year deal last week, will get two at-bats as the DH.

Genesis Cabrera, Kodi Whitley and T.J. McFarland are among the relievers to get innings Monday.

Juan Yepez will be at first base and Nolan Gorman at second. Both have a good chance to make the varsity at the start of the season.

Lars Nootbaar will play center field and Edmundo Sosa will get his first start of the spring at shortstop.

Cardinals claim Angels lefthnder

The Cardinals have claimed off waivers lefthander Patrick “Packy” Naughton, 25,from the Los Angeles Angels. Naughton's addition puts the Cardinals at a 40 men on their 40-man roster.

Naughton, who was drafted in the ninth round by Cincinnati in 2017 out of Virginia Tech University, made his major league debut with Angels last season, starting five times in seen appearances. He was 0-4 with a 6.35 earned run average. .

Cardinals lineup

1. Corey Dickerson dh

2. Lars Nootbaar cf

3. Nolan Gorman 2b

4. Juan Yepez 1b

5. Edmundo Sosa ss

6. Brendan Donovan 3b

7. Ali Sanchez c

8. Alec Burleson lf

9. Conner Capel rf

LH Steven Matz p

Washington lineup

1. Dee Strange-Gordon 2b

2, Ehire Adrianza 3b

3. Juan Soto dh

4. Josh Bel 1b

5. Lane Thomas cf

6. Yadiel Hernandez lf

7. Riley Adams c

8. Gerardo Parra rf

9. Luis Garcia ss

RH Erick Redde p

