Molina returns to active roster (and lineup) as part of a series of roster moves; Oviedo stays

When the Cardinals last hosted an opponent at Busch Stadium, they were just coming off another in the long line of starts featuring a battery of veteran Adam Wainwright on the mound and catcher Yadier Molina.

They return, almost a month later, to find not much has changed.

Except everything has.

One of the first Cardinals to test positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak that shelved the team for more than two weeks and left them with more than 50 games to make up in fewer than 45 days, Molina has returned from the injured list in time to greet the Cardinals at home. Molina was added to the active roster Thursday afternoon and he'll be in the lineup that night against the Cincinnati Reds.

To make room on the roster for Molina, the Cardinals moved catcher Matt Wieters to the injury list with a fractured big toe.

Wieters will be inactive for several days as he rests the foot.

Here are the other moves afoot for the Cardinals:

• Junior Fernandez has been cleared for activity and has rejoined the team from being on the COVID-19 injured list. Ryan Helsley could be cleared as soon as Thursday to come off the list as well.