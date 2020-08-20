Molina returns to active roster (and lineup) as part of a series of roster moves; Oviedo stays

When the Cardinals last hosted an opponent at Busch Stadium, they were just coming off another in the long line of starts featuring a battery of veteran Adam Wainwright on the mound and catcher Yadier Molina.
They return, almost a month later, to find not much has changed.
Except everything has.
One of the first Cardinals to test positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak that shelved the team for more than two weeks and left them with more than 50 games to make up in fewer than 45 days, Molina has returned from the injured list in time to greet the Cardinals at home. Molina was added to the active roster Thursday afternoon and he'll be in the lineup that night against the Cincinnati Reds.
To make room on the roster for Molina, the Cardinals moved catcher Matt Wieters to the injury list with a fractured big toe.
Wieters will be inactive for several days as he rests the foot.
Here are the other moves afoot for the Cardinals:
• Junior Fernandez has been cleared for activity and has rejoined the team from being on the COVID-19 injured list. Ryan Helsley could be cleared as soon as Thursday to come off the list as well.
• Carlos Martinez is throwing a bullpen session as I type this right now -- 5:07 p.m. St. Louis time -- and that will play a big part in what his next step is as far as return. Being a part of the rotation is not a certainty for him, given his time off and the limited time to build up his arm strength.
• Outfielders Austin Dean and Lane Thomas are expected to be cleared Saturday for their returns to the field from the coronavirus.
• Paul DeJong will go to Springfield, Mo., in order to get at-bats against pitchers there through the weekend. The Cardinals are plotting a Monday return for their shortstop unless they need him earlier.
• The Cardinals recalled Jacob Woodford from the alternate-site camp to add some innings to the bullpen. Johan Oviedo remains with the team after his start Wednesday at Wrigley, and either he or Woodford will be set up to start one of the games of a doubleheader next week at Busch.
• To make room for Woodford, the Cardinals optioned Nabil Crismatt to Springfield's site. He was the only pitcher to appear on back to back days during the road trip -- something the Cardinals wanted to avoid because of the readiness of their pitchers after a 17-day layoff.
• Coaches Russ Steinhorn and Roberto Espinoza have returned to the Springfield site after helping the Cardinals during their road trip. Chris Swauger, the team's field coordinator has cleared intake protocols and will join the coaching staff at the alternate site.
All 18 of the Cardinals staff and players who tested positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak earlier this month have had improved health.
Only a few are not yet in the return process.
Here is the lineup for Thursday's series opener against Cincinnati:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Matt Carpenter, DH
5. Brad Miller, 3B
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Yadier Molina, C
9. Dylan Carlson, CF
Starting pitcher: Adam Wainwright, RHP
This story will be updated throughout the evening here at StlToday.com. The Post-Dispatch has three reporters at the ballpark to bring coverage from the Cardinals' return home to Friday's edition of the paper and online all the time at StlToday.com.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.