Yadier Molina said he is still experiencing pain in his right thumb and described his recovery from a tendon strain as “all right, just all right.”
He and Marcell Ozuna will see a specialist Monday as they attempt to return to the surging Cardinals, who start Saturday night’s game against Houston in first place.
“Right now we’re still doing treatment and trying to get the strength back and see how it goes,” Molina said.
Asked if he was experiencing pain, he said he was when he makes contact, not throwing. So, he is not doing any hitting yet.
“It’s difficult every time you can’t play, but at the same time you have to understand the situation and get healthy,” he said. “It’s hard for me to be patient.”
Gyorko to start rehab
Jedd Gyorko will begin a rehabilitation assignment in Memphis on Tuesday before moving to Springfield, and Shildt expects him to play approximately eight games as he continues his recovery from a calf strain and right wrist surgery.
“Seven to eight is a pretty small baseline for what’s needed to have for him to get back,” Shildt said. “I’m not worried about him from a timing standpoint. He has a wonderful ability to get him timing in a relatively quick fashion. It’s more about making sure he can continue to physically recover.”
Hicks working on conditioning
Reliever Jordan Hicks hopes to rid himself of the brace on his right arm in about a month. In the meantime, he is doing extensive conditioning work after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late June.
“Right now I’m doing a lot of biking, conditioning, lower-body work,” he said. “It’s little things and getting my legs back.”
Hicks said he has been doing some kind of work every day except when he took three days to travel to Arizona for a family function.
Fowler out of lineup
Tommy Edman returns to the leadoff spot for the Cardinals and Dexter Fowler is out of the lineup after fouling the ball off one of his feet Friday night as the Cardinals prepare to face Houston at Busch Stadium.
Manager Mike Shildt said a CT scan on Fowler's foot was negative and classified him as day-to-day.
"I got the word later last night. We're all relieved," Shildt said. "Just some soreness. He hasn't been able to move around a whole lot today to determine his availability. But the good news is he won't miss any significant time at all."
Andrew Knizner will catch in place of Matt Wieters, who homered Friday night for the third time in five games.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Yairo Munoz, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Tyler O'Neill, LF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon, P
Astros' lineup
1. George Springer, CF
2. Jose Altuve, 2B
3. Alex Bregman, 3B
4. Michael Brantley, LF
5. Carlos Correa, SS
6. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
7. Josh Reddick, RF
8. Robinson Chirinos, C
9. Gerrit Cole, P