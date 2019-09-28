Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina didn’t necessarily throw down the gauntlet but he threw down his bat after being hit in the right arm by a pitch from the Chicago Cubs’ Cole Hamels in the second inning Saturday.
As Molina started to first base, he said something to Hamels, who took a couple of steps step or two from the mound either to respond to Molina or try to hear what the Cardinals’ catcher was saying. At this point, Molina tossed his bat to the ground and began to approach Hamels before being grabbed by on-deck hitter Matt Carpenter.
Both benches and bullpens naturally emptied and there was rhetoric exchanged but nothing stronger. Whether or not Molina was trying to fire up his club wasn’t immediately known but, after order was restored, Hamels regained control, striking out two of the next three hitters to maintain a 1-0 lead.
That lead was given to the lefthander on a first-inning homer, No. 38, by Kyle Schwarber, the only regular in the Cubs’ lineup Saturday. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright allowed four hits in the first two innings but struck out three.
SCHWARBER LONE REGULAR FOR CUBS
The Chicago Cubs are down to one regular, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, for Saturday night’s game with the Cardinals. The Cardinals, with second baseman Kolten Wong still resting his strained left hamstring, are using the same eight players they have employed since Wong was hurt a week ago Thursday.
Dexter Fowler has struck out 11 times in his past three games and is five for 26 against Chicago starter Cole Hamels. He will remain in right field and bat first in the midst of a one-for-23 skid.
Paul DeJong, one for 16, is at shortstop. Marcell Ozuna is 14 for 102 but two for his last two. Harrison Bader is three for his past 29. But these numbers don’t matter.
Manager Mike Shildt feels this is his best lineup and he’s in a virtual “ride or die” mode as the Cardinals try to secure the National League Central Division crown which has enticed them all week but, with three consecutive losses, the Cardinals, haven’t been able to touch.
Randy Arozarena had a big game when he started in place of Fowler in center field on Wednesday in Arizona, hitting a home run, stealing home and throwing out a runner. Shildt said playing Arozarena Saturday was considered.
“But there’s a big picture to it,” said Shildt. “Not that Randy isn’t capable of playing defense but Harrison is an elite defender and we want to keep our strengths our strengths, which is our defense.”
Regarding the veteran Fowler, who has dropped to .237, Shildt said, “It’s back to, ‘Do you have trust and confidence in your guys?’ I tend to have trust and confidence.
“A couple of games and a guy doesn’t do well. . and you just cast aside him aside. I don’t think that’s how it needs to operate. There’s not blindness to it. We know he hasn’t been on it much lately. I have a lot of confidence in Dex and he’s been a big part of what we’re doing.”
Hamels (7-7), who lost a terrific 2-1 duel on June 2 here with tonight’s Cardinals pitcher, Adam Wainwright, has given other Cardinals trouble. Paul Goldschmidt is one for 13. Yadier Molina is six for 30. But Matt Carpenter is five for 15 and Ozuna has three homers in 38 career at-bats against the longtime Philadelphia Phillie.
And Hamels never has faced the Cardinals’ hottest hitter, Tommy Edman, who has had six successive multi-hit games.
For the Cubs, catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Ben Zobrist, who started on Friday in an 8-2 Cubs win, have joined injured regulars Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward and Nicholas Castellanos on the sidelines.
The magic number, of course, is two, meaning any combination of two Cardinals wins or two Milwaukee Brewers losses or one of each will give the Cardinals their first division title since 2015. There may be a wait involved Saturday night. The Milwaukee-Colorado game in Denver starts an hour after the 6:15 tip here.
Wainwright, winner of five straight, will be seeking his 15th victory of the season.
WONG UNLIKELY FOR WEEKEND
Second baseman Kolten Wong said his left hamstring strain has improved but neither he nor Shildt could guarantee that Wong would be playing in the regular-season finale on Sunday.
“Clearly he likes to play,” said Shildt. “And we want to get him out there, too, but not at the expense of his health or his inability to perform.”
Asked specifically about Wong, who has been out nine days, playing on Sunday, Shildt said, “I can’t rule it out.” But he didn’t rule it in either.
“Day to day,” said Wong. “It’s still there. (The strain) obviously hasn’t gone away. So. . . when is the right time to push it and when isn’t?
“Right now, it’s coming down to just running. Running is the only thing where I feel it.
“Do I push it now and take a chance on (it) blowing out and then being out for the real series that matters? Do I wait and be ready for the playoffs? It’s a position nobody wants to be in, especially myself.
“I don’t know where my hamstring is. I know it’s better. But 100 percent? Probably not.
“If I play today and something happens, I punch myself in the face, knowing that if I had waited one more day, what could have happened. It’s such a touch subject because of the predicament we’re in.”
TIEBREAKER TICKETS
If the Brewers and Cardinals tie for the division title, a one-game playoff will be staged here Monday at 2:09 p.m. Tickets, starting at $10, are available at cardinals.com and by phone at 314-345-9000.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Tommy Edman 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Adam Wainwright p
CUBS LINEUP
1. Tony Kemp rf
2. Nico Hoerner 2b
3. Kyle Schwarber lf
4. Ian Happ cf
5. Jonathan Lucroy c
6. Victor Caratini 1b
7. Addison Russell ss
8. David Bote 3b
9. Cole Hamels p