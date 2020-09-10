Molina, wearing Clemente's No. 21, homers to ignite early 9-2 romp vs. Tigers

Let the wild rumpus continue.
An inning after Yadier Molina lofted a two-run homer into the left-field seats for the first runs of the game, everyone else in the Cardinals' lineup got involved in the fun to pull away from a 9-2 lead after 3 1/2 innings Thursday against Detroit.
The Cardinals hit two two-run homers as part of a seven-run third inning that forced the Tigers to use three different pitchers.
Kolten Wong reached base twice in the inning, and it was his leadoff walk against starter Tarik Skrubal that put the inning in motion. Wong scored on Tommy Edman's double, Edman scored on Paul DeJong's single, and DeJong scored on Tyler O'Neill's two run homer. Sandwiched in between those hits was Rangel Ravelo's sacrifice fly to score Paul Goldschmidt.
Lane Thomas capped the inning with a two-run homer that scored Harrison Bader. It was Thomas' first homer of the season.
Those runs opened up a 9-0 lead Detroit.
They also meant that the Tigers had been outscored 28-0 in their previous 12 innings. Detroit came to St. Louis after a 19-0 thrashing by Milwaukee.
Three of the Cardinals' runs came off reliever Joe Jimenez.
The Cardinals' outfielders have scored three runs, driven n four runs, and reached base ow four times in six plate appearances through three innings. They also have two of the Cardinals' three home runs.
Detroit smudged the scoreboard on Jack Flaherty when Miguel Cabrera led off the fourth with a single and Jeimer Candeloria followed with a two-run homer.
***
Molina's homer by the numbers
As the ball cleared the left-field wall and gave Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader its first runs, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina did a little hop of celebration before touching first base.
The reason why was on his back, No. 21.
As the Cardinals hold a 2-0 lead, here is Molina's homer by numbers:
21 — Number he's wearing to honor Roberto Clemente
369 — Estimated distance, in feet, it traveled.
158 — Career homer for Molina.
10th — Where he now ranks in Cardinals history with that many homers, nudging Johnny Mize from the top 10.
930 — RBIs Molina now has as a Cardinal. That surpasses Ted Simmons to be alone in seventh place in club history.
1 — Kiss he gave the "21" patch on his right sleeve as he rounded third.
***
Cardinals place Oviedo on IL, promote Dean
The Cardinals greet the third of their six doubleheaders in a fortnight in much the same way they've greeted all the rest.
If anything, they've become familiar with revamping the roster on the fly.
The Cardinals placed righthander Johan Oviedo, their rookie who has helped them complete the rotation during this challenging stretch, on the injured list because he had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Some other updates from before the game:
• Kwang Hyun Kim is "doing really well," John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations said. He's feeling better, and the biggest concern is when he can safely return to the field given the medication he's on.
• Dexter Fowler continues to recover from his stomach ailment, and the Cardinals are not at a point where they believe he will miss the remainder of the season.
"He's still pretty optimistic about playing this year, and so are we," Mozeliak said. "I don't think we're even thinking about that yet. Or maybe a better way to say it is we haven't crossed that bridge."
The team also promoted outfielder Austin Dean from the Springfield, Mo., camp and added reliever Nabil Crismatt to the bullpen as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader at Busch Stadium against Detroit.
Crismatt is eligible for both games.
The Cardinals plan to start Jack Flaherty for Game 1 of the afternoon, and then they will use a bullpen start for the second game. Austin Gomber is scheduled to start the game, and has been named the starter for Game 2, with the caveat that he's not needed earlier.
Dean, who wears No. 0, has not been with the team since the COVID-19 outbreak. He was one of the players who tested positive in the second wave, as the team returned to St. Louis. He has been in Springfield, playing and working out at the alternate site camp for the past two weeks. His promotion comes less than 48 hours after the team decided it did not have any spare playing time in the outfield and optioned top prospect Dylan Carlson back to Springfield.
Expect more roster churn as the Cardinals finish this home stand.
Catcher Yadier Molina will wear No. 21 for the day as part of Major League Baseball's celebration of Roberto Clemente. The entire Pittsburgh team wore No. 21 on Wednesday, Roberto Clemente Day. The Cardinals did not play, so Molina will take part Thursday.
The lineups for Game 1 of the doubleheader have been posted and the Cardinals have stacked theirs with righthanded hitters to greet Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. Ravelo, DH
6. Molina, C
7. O'Neill, LF
8. Bader, CF
9. Thomas, RF
Starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty, RHP (2-1, 2.95 ERA)
TIGERS
1. Victor Reyes, CF
2. Jonathan Schoop, 2B
3. Miguel Cabrera, DH
4. Jeimer Candelario, 1B
5. Willi Castro, SS
6. Travis Demeritte, LF
7. Daz Cameron, RF
8. Austin Romine, C
9. Isaac Paredes, 3B
Starting pitcher: Tarik Skubal, LHP (1-1, 4.70)
This story will be updated throughout the day here at Cardinal Beat.
