Molina, wearing Clemente's No. 21, homers to ignite early 9-2 romp vs. Tigers

Cardinals place Oviedo on IL, promote Dean

The Cardinals greet the third of their six doubleheaders in a fortnight in much the same way they've greeted all the rest.

If anything, they've become familiar with revamping the roster on the fly.

The Cardinals placed righthander Johan Oviedo, their rookie who has helped them complete the rotation during this challenging stretch, on the injured list because he had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Some other updates from before the game:

• Kwang Hyun Kim is "doing really well," John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations said. He's feeling better, and the biggest concern is when he can safely return to the field given the medication he's on.

• Dexter Fowler continues to recover from his stomach ailment, and the Cardinals are not at a point where they believe he will miss the remainder of the season.

"He's still pretty optimistic about playing this year, and so are we," Mozeliak said. "I don't think we're even thinking about that yet. Or maybe a better way to say it is we haven't crossed that bridge."