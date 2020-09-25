Molina, who has 2,000 of them, is a hit in more ways than one

Cardinals Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, in the midst of catcher Yadier Molina hitting .216 in 2006, said, “He never has to get another hit and he’ll be my catcher.”

Whether La Russa said that to inspire Molina or relax him, only No. 10 knows.

“I learned a lot from Tony,” said Molina Thursday night. “He taught me a lot about my defense and about my offense and the way to play the game.

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to have a text tonight from him. I’m looking forward to seeing what he has to say.”

Molina had two singles Thursday night in the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. One was an infield single, or one which actually went to short left field, and the other was a single to right center.

Of the 2,000 hits, 1,452 have been singles, so two singles last night seemed appropriate. But Molina, who does not run well, also has 381 doubles, just as many as Johnny Bench had and he holds the team record for doubles by a catcher in a season at 44 in 2013. He has a respectable 160 home runs, averaging roughly 10 a year. And he has seven triples although nobody much remembers any of those and he hasn’t had one in three years.