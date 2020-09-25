Molina, who has 2,000 of them, is a hit in more ways than one

Cardinals Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, in the midst of catcher Yadier Molina hitting .216 in 2006, said, “He never has to get another hit and he’ll be my catcher.”
Whether La Russa said that to inspire Molina or relax him, only No. 10 knows.
“I learned a lot from Tony,” said Molina Thursday night. “He taught me a lot about my defense and about my offense and the way to play the game.
“I’m pretty sure I’m going to have a text tonight from him. I’m looking forward to seeing what he has to say.”
Molina had two singles Thursday night in the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. One was an infield single, or one which actually went to short left field, and the other was a single to right center.
Of the 2,000 hits, 1,452 have been singles, so two singles last night seemed appropriate. But Molina, who does not run well, also has 381 doubles, just as many as Johnny Bench had and he holds the team record for doubles by a catcher in a season at 44 in 2013. He has a respectable 160 home runs, averaging roughly 10 a year. And he has seven triples although nobody much remembers any of those and he hasn’t had one in three years.
The biggest hit in Molina’s career, of course, was the ninth-inning, two-run homer that gave the Cardinals the National League championship at New York’s Shea Stadium in 2006. But in 2017, he became the first Cardinal in more than 40 years to hit a homer in an All-Star Game.
And almost precisely a year ago, he hit a dramatic, game-tying homer in the ninth inning at Chicago’s Wrigley Field as the Cardinals were in the midst of a four-game sweep over the Chicago Cubs that lifted them to the Central Division title.
One of Molina’s prime numbers is shared, as in the 273 starts in which he has handled Adam Wainwright as a starter.
Certainly, one Molina’s most significant numbers is nine, as in nine Gold Gloves and nine All-Star selections. And then there is 98, as in number of postseason games played, which ranks seventh all-time, with five of the other six having played for the New York Yankees, who have been in many more postseasons than anybody else.
Six is a good number as Molina joined Stan Musial, Lou Brock, Rogers Hornsby, Enos Slaughter and Albert Pujols as the only players to get 2,000 hits as a Cardinal.
Only one catcher, Minnesota’s Joe Mauer, has had more hits than Molina while Molina has been playing. It might surprise many to know that Molina has had five .300 seasons and a .281 lifetime average.
Hall of Fame catcher Ted Simmons, who spent most of his career with the Cardinals, had a .285 lifetime average.
Molina’s first hit came on June 3, 2004 at Pittsburgh off the Pirates’ Oliver Perez. It was a single, of course, but later in that game Molina also doubled off Perez.
Besides longtime Cardinals teammate and friend Pujols, Molina and Perez are the only players who appeared in that game who are still in the majors.
Pujols is one of the game’s all-time great sluggers. Perez’s excuse is that he is a lefthanded reliever and those types of players can last into their 40s. He turned 40 last month.
Molina is 38, which is ancient for a starting catcher. Even La Russa, in his cockeyed optimism, might have been hard-pressed to go with Molina for too many more years at .216.
Not to worry. Two years after .216, Molina had the first of his five .300 seasons. And the final four of those .300-plus years came when Molina actually qualified to be considered in the batting title race because he had accumulated at least 502 plate appearances, which catchers rarely do because they don’t play enough games. In 2016, Molina had a whopping 534 official at-bats and over 580 plate appearances—at the age of 34.
The first hit of his career was a single and so was No. 2,000. But, as history has shown, Molina has been a hit in more ways than one.
