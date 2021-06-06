Molina will rest but expected to avoid IL

Yadier Molina is not in the Cardinals’ lineup Sunday against Cincinnati after he took a foul ball off of his left knee Saturday, but manager Mike Shildt said the catcher should only need a couple of days of rest to recover.
“I saw him come in and talked to him briefly and he feels better,” Shildt said. “I think he’ll be available in an emergency situation if we need it. It doesn’t look like an IL situation. It looks like a little-bit-of-rest situation. A day off will benefit in that regard.”
The Cardinals are off Monday before a two-game series against Cleveland. They are off again on Thursday.
The news wasn’t as good for Max Moroff, whose season will come to an end with surgery Tuesday on his left shoulder. He will be looking at a seven-month recovery.
Shildt received a positive report on the rehab of shortstop Paul DeJong, who had a double in three at-bats at Memphis on Saturday.
“Medically he checked out fine,” he said. “It looked like he had a positive day. He’s eager to get back and it sounds like he’s off to a good start with his rehab.”
Shildt approves of crackdown
Reports indicate that there will be a crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers in coming weeks, although details of the policy have yet to surface.
Shildt expressed his opionion on the matter a couple of weeks ago after Giovanny Gallegos was forced to switch hats when he entered a game in Chicago.
“It’s great,” Shildt saidof the expected crackdown. “It’s like the TSA of baseball. You go, get your check and make sure everything has the right amount of substances or non-substances. It makes sense. It’s unfortunate it has come to that, but I believe it’s necessary.”
Gant on the mound
The Cardinals will look to John Gant to try to salvage the final game of a four-game series and end a four-game losing streak today at Busch Stadium.
They have dropped into third place in the NL Central and the Reds have made up three games on the Cards this weekend.
Gant enters with a 4-3 record and 1.60 ERA despite behind second in major leagues in walks. He is coming off of a scoreless outing in Los Angeles in which he worked six innings and allowed four hits and walked three. That was the last time the Cardinals won.
He will be backed by a lineup that includes Andrew Knizner catching and batting eighth and Jose Rondon in right field and batting seventh.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson cf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Tyler O'Neill lf
6. Edmundo Sosa ss
7. Jose Rondon rf
8. Andrew Knizner c
9. John Gant p
Cincinnati lineup
1. Jonathan India 2b
2. Jesse Winker lf
3. Nick Castellanos rf
4. Tyler Stephenson 1b
5. Tyler Naquin cf
6. Eugenio Suarez 3b
7. Tucker Barnhart c
8. Mike Freeman ss
9. Wade Miley p