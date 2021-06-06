Molina will rest but expected to avoid IL

Yadier Molina is not in the Cardinals’ lineup Sunday against Cincinnati after he took a foul ball off of his left knee Saturday, but manager Mike Shildt said the catcher should only need a couple of days of rest to recover.

“I saw him come in and talked to him briefly and he feels better,” Shildt said. “I think he’ll be available in an emergency situation if we need it. It doesn’t look like an IL situation. It looks like a little-bit-of-rest situation. A day off will benefit in that regard.”

The Cardinals are off Monday before a two-game series against Cleveland. They are off again on Thursday.

The news wasn’t as good for Max Moroff, whose season will come to an end with surgery Tuesday on his left shoulder. He will be looking at a seven-month recovery.

Shildt received a positive report on the rehab of shortstop Paul DeJong, who had a double in three at-bats at Memphis on Saturday.

“Medically he checked out fine,” he said. “It looked like he had a positive day. He’s eager to get back and it sounds like he’s off to a good start with his rehab.”

Shildt approves of crackdown