Molina's 1,980th hit ties Red, helps Cardinals catch Cleveland at 1-1

But the Cardinals were doing little with Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who had just recovered from a bout with leukemia at this time year ago.

Paul Goldschmidt doubled to right with two out in the first inning when right fielder Tyler Naquin couldn’t hold onto the ball after crashing into the wall. But Goldschidtd was stranded when Brad Miller popped up.

In the fourth, Goldschmidt got the Cardinals’ second hit when his bouncer to third hit off the bag and Ramirez had no throw. Miller walked but Yadier Molina, one hit shy of Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst for sixth place in Cardinals history at 1,980, rolled into a double play.

After Flaherty dodged a two-out single in the Indians’ fifth, he had sailed past the 80-pitch mark and the Cardinals had lefthander Genesis Cabrera warming up.

Cabrera struck out three in a scoreless sixth but left with a cracked nail on his left middle finger prior to the seventh, with lefthander Austin Gomber then summoned.

Gomber walked the first two men he faced but escaped damage with the help of catcher Molina, who threw out pinch runner Delino DeShields trying to steal third.

Cardinals option Ponce de Leon