Molina's expletive-enhanced social media post on COVID-19 draws statement, explanation from Cardinals

In a social media post that he would later say was meant to celebrate his and several associates' return from dealing with COVID-19, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina showed himself smiling and huddled with friends, family, and a few members of the Cardinals' traveling party.
The caption he originally wrote was a blunt: "(Expletive) Covid."
That sentiment aside, the visual of people from the team gathered together and not wearing masks or distanced from one another caught attention Monday, drawing a comment from the club about its protocols and an explanation from Molina about why the recent photo was taken and shared.
"I wanted to make a few things clear with the picture I sent," Molina wrote on Instagram when he re-posted the photo, after initially deleting it. "I know COVID is a serious virus, trust me, I had it for a week myself! Many of the people in the picture are the same way and we got together to celebrate beating COVID. The other people in the picture are tested routinely because they work directly at my house or are part of my family! I understand how this looks from the outside, and even though I do this most of the time, I will make sure to be more careful to wear masks and socially distance in the future."
Four members of the Cardinals' traveling party are featured in the photo, including hitting coach Jobel Jimenez.
Molina is the only one of the four to acknowledge he tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's outbreak earlier this month. The other three pictured have declined to reveal the results of their test results to the media or the team, and in each chase they have invoked medical privacy.
Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong are the first two players to return from the COVID-19 injured list after a positive test. The Cardinals have eight other players who remain on that IL, though all but outfielders Lane Thomas and Austin Dean have been cleared to resume baseball activites as of Sunday morning.
Molina, who had four hits Sunday in the Cardinals' victory against the Reds, and DeJong are in Monday's lineup.
Contacted Monday morning about the post, the Cardinals did not immediately offer a comment, not before the post was deleted by Molina.
On Monday afternoon, the Cardinals issued a statement that did not directly reference Molina's social media post, but made clear reference to the club's need to be aware of public perception, public photos and the optics of anything shared on social media. The team experienced similar reaction when two players shared their golf outing, which coincidentally happened the day after the team's first positive test was taken.
The Cardinals also saw how photos of a concert at a venue named for a casino invited wild, unfounded speculation on their practices.
“Given our experience with the outbreak, we have to be extra vigilant as we fight the coronavirus with the three basic principles of social distancing, wearing a mask, and proper hygiene," the Cardinals said Monday in a statement attributed to John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "The Cardinals as an organization must emphasize this in any setting as we move forward. We will remind players and staff that these practices must be done at both home and on the road for us to be successful.”
The Cardinals have adopted stricter practices at the ballpark since their return from two separate stretches of quarantine.
This has included addressing areas where the team feels the virus may have spread -- such as the Zoom room for interviews and the batting cage. The team has also addressed meeting rooms and the dining areas at Busch Stadium.
Players are now urged to wear masks during interviews, and that's why you'll see that on postgame interviews from nearby the clubhouse. Players who aren't in the lineup are no longer in the dugout, and masks are handed each player as they return to the dugout. The medical staff has taken on that responsibility. The Cardinals' staff meetings take place outside, and the daily "Ball Talk" sessions are done in small groups, quickly, and also held outside. The team moved tables and chairs to the concourses at Busch Stadium and players have been encouraged to eat outside, alone.
Team leaders have said that they need to look and act and practice differently than other clubs because they've had an outbreak, and they've brought increased attention to themselves.
Molina indicated that attention is one of the reasons why he wanted to share the original message he did, complete with its colorful, blunt verb.
"My message under the picture was to show the world that we can beat this thing!" he wrote on Instagram. "I know this won't make everyone understand, but I hope it clears up some concerns people have. '(Expletive) COVID.' Not because I don't care about the protocols, but because this won't beat us!"
***
Flaherty cleared to push deeper into start
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, limited by the long layoff and an inability to throw consistently during quarantine, will make his second start since the return, and he'll be cleared to push past the 40-pitch limit imposed on him a week ago.
The Cardinals open Monday up a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals and their first-year manager, Mike Matheny.
Here is the lineup that will back him.
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Brad Miller, 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Matt Carpenter, DH
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Dylan Carlson, LF
9. Harrison Bader, CF
And here is the lineup for the visiting Royals:
1. Whit Merrifield, CF
2. Hunter Dozier, RF
3. Jorge Soler, DH
4. Ryan O'Hearn, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Alex Gordon, LF
7. Adalberto Mondesi, SS
8. Nicky Lopez, 2B
9. Meibrys Viloria, C
Starting pitcher: RHP Brad Keller (3-0, 0.00)
Check back here at StlToday.com throughout the evening for news, notes, anecdotes from the ballpark, where three members of the Post-Dispatch's sports staff are present to bring coverage from the Cardinals-Royals game.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.