Molina's four hits, Carlson's first homer launch Cardinals to 6-2 victory vs. Reds

Molina was on base with his fourth single of the game.

In one afternoon, Molina raised his batting average from .233 to .324, and he matched a career-best with four hits in the game. He has done that 19 times.

Molina has two RBIs.

Before Carlson's homer, Molina drove home Matt Carpenter to double the Cardinals' lead from a run to two before Carlson opened it up.

***

Reds swing to an early lead before Cardinals do them one Bader, rally for 3-2 edge

It doesn't have the pace or cadence of Saturday night's gem at Busch Stadium, but at least one thing has carried over for the Cardinals into Sunday's finale against the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

Harrison Bader has put another swing between him and his difficult game Friday.

In his first at-bat Sunday afternoon, Bader drilled a two-run homer that tied the game, 2-2. Yadier Molina has since added an RBI single off Reds starter Tyler Mahle to push the Cardinals to a 3-2 lead and rally them from an early deficit.