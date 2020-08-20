Molina's two-run single brings Cardinals' back from fumbling away runs in the first, trail Reds 4-2

Wieters will be inactive for several days as he rests the foot.

Here are the other moves afoot for the Cardinals:

• Junior Fernandez has been cleared for activity and has rejoined the team from being on the COVID-19 injured list. Ryan Helsley could be cleared as soon as Thursday to come off the list as well.

• Carlos Martinez is throwing a bullpen session as I type this right now -- 5:07 p.m. St. Louis time -- and that will play a big part in what his next step is as far as return. Being a part of the rotation is not a certainty for him, given his time off and the limited time to build up his arm strength.

• Outfielders Austin Dean and Lane Thomas are expected to be cleared Saturday for their returns to the field from the coronavirus.

• Paul DeJong will go to Springfield, Mo., in order to get at-bats against pitchers there through the weekend. The Cardinals are plotting a Monday return for their shortstop unless they need him earlier.

• The Cardinals recalled Jacob Woodford from the alternate-site camp to add some innings to the bullpen. Johan Oviedo remains with the team after his start Wednesday at Wrigley, and either he or Woodford will be set up to start one of the games of a doubleheader next week at Busch.