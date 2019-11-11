Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, who is one of three candidates for the National League Manager of the Year to be announced Tuesday night, first got into professional baseball doing odd jobs in the clubhouse more than 40 years ago for the Charlotte, N.C., franchise in the Baltimore Orioles organization. His mother, Lib, was an administrative assistant for the Charlotte O’s at the time.
Throughout Shildt’s long road through Organized Baseball, which covered scouting and then coaching and managing at the minor league level before he got to the major leagues as a coach and then manager, his mother was his biggest supporter. She commended him when appropriate and also chastised him when she thought it was appropriate, such as when Shildt delivered some off-color remarks — which were supposed to remain in the clubhouse — after the Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves in this year’s divisional round series.
Elizabeth “Lib” Shildt died at age 85 late last week in Charlotte.
Services will be at 1 p.m. next Monday at Starmount Presbyterian church in Charlotte, with a reception to follow at Brazwell's Pub in Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Baseball for Life, a non-profit Charlotte-based organization of which Shildt is co-director.