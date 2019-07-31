John Mozeliak expressed frustration over the inability to make a deal before the MLB trade deadline Wednesday, saying the Cardinals didn’t want to part with anyone on the major league roster and that a workable deal for prospects didn’t materialize.
The club’s president of baseball operations said that among the starting pitchers he pursued were one or more who ended up not being traded.
“We never got to a point we felt we could get a deal done,” he said. “We explored starting pitching first and foremost. From people’s standpoints, we just weren’t matching up. Unfortunately we didn’t get what we hoped to do, but we still really like our team and feel like we’re getting healthy at the right time.”
Manager Mike Shildt said he didn’t spend any time thinking about the possibility of a trade and didn’t plan to address the issue with his players.
For the time being, Michael Wacha will move into the rotation with his next start coming in the first game of a series at Dodger Stadium next week.
“I love our club,” Shildt said. “There wasn’t a moment today I was really thinking about anything other than preparing for the next game, which is my job. … I said it and I mean it: We have everything in our clubhouse we need to get this done.”
Mozeliak didn’t get into details about who was pursued or who other teams wanted other than to say multiple times that he wasn’t willing to part with minor league outfielder Dylan Carlson for a pitcher who might make 10 or 11 starts the remainder of the season.
He did say there were multiple times he felt a deal was close, only to see it fall apart. He added that after spending “seven straight days in a room” without completing a trade, there was a “high level of frustration.”
Mozeliak was asked what he would tell fans who might sense some complacency from the club.
“I can understand why fans would feel that way, but in fairness, for the last week we’ve been working tirelessly to try to do something,” Mozeliak said. “When you have deadlines and don’t come up with something, people aren’t happy. I can’t come up with an excuse that’s going to make that go away. We’re still excited about our club and think we can win.”
Player updates
• Reliever Adalberto Mejia, acquired this week from the Los Angeles Angels, was on a plane flying to St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon and there was a chance he could arrive before the game.
• Matt Carpenter was en route to Memphis to start a series with the Redbirds on Thursday. Mozeliak said Carpenter's situation would be re-evaluated on Sunday.
• Marcell Ozuna, meanwhile, is close to re-joining the team. He has been in Memphis and reports on his progress were good. Mozeliak said he could return at the end of the week.