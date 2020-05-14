Mozeliak thinks Hicks can be 'key member' of Cardinals bullpen

Making it clear Thursday he didn’t think it prudent to discuss the many sensitive issues being talked about by owners and the players’ association relative to the start of a baseball season, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak didn’t mind reviewing the progress of reliever Jordan Hicks

Hicks, who likely would have been out until at least the All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last June, now, in theory, could be back within a short time from the start of a reconfigured season.

The 23-year-old fireballer, who has had 20 career saves in the majors and 865 pitches clocked at 100 mph or more, is throwing bullpen sessions at his home in Houston, said Mozeliak by telephone. On Tuesday, Hicks had two blocks of 20 pitches and his general volume per outing is 30 pitches, which is about all he would throw in a game.

“We’re feeling good where he is on his rehab,” said Mozeliak. “Obviously, it’s not normal and, clearly, not having the ability to put your hands on him (observe) the way you would have is not normal. But the reports that he’s feeling good about himself are certainly encouraging.