PITTSBURGH — With three hits and a role in all three runs Sunday, Yairo Munoz forced his way into the lineup Monday as the Cardinals opened a four-game series against the Pirates at PNC Park.
Only his position was up in the air.
The ongoing rotation of Tommy Edman, Kolten Wong, and Munoz at third and second bases added an option, one that had been discussed several times in the past few weeks. Center field is now in play for Munoz. The second-year utility fielder will stat in center against Pittburgh, and it's a position that the Cardinals once thought might be Munoz's best position.
Shildt said Monday afternoon that Munoz's play Sunday and his at-bats were the reasons for keeping him in the lineup.
“More about Munoz earning the opportunity to get out there,” Shildt said. “He continues to take good at-bats, a versatile player, so getting him in the lineup, getting him out there to be able to play. He’s a very, very, very competent outfielder, and to be able to go play center field – like I said, he’s earned the opportunity to go play.”
Paul Goldschmidt returns after a partial day off. Goldschmidt did not start Sunday in the finale at Cincinnati, but he did come off the bench late to play first base for the ninth inning.
Here's the lineup that will back Daniel Ponce de Leon:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Yairo Munoz, CF
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon, P
This story will be updated with game action and any news and notes that should surface during the game. For example: Batting practice for both teams was moved indoors due to inclement weather and the flooding of the infield. The Cardinals were notified there was some problem near the mound with a water pipe. That issue has been repaired, and as I type this they're out smoothing over the grass and field behind the mound.