Yairo Munoz will lead off and play third base and Tyler O'Neill returns to the lineup playing left field as the Cardinals open a three-game series with Houston at Busch Stadium on Friday night.
O'Neill peaked at .322 on July 18 before hitting a 1-for-18 skid that has dropped his batting average to .274. He sat out Thursday's 6-3 win at Pittsburgh. Munoz, who started in left field Thursday, has the Cardinals' highest batting average at .298.
The Cardinals have won their last five games and are tied for first place with the Cubs entering the weekend. The Cubs are in Milwaukee for the weekend.
Jack Flaherty (4-6, 4.24 ERA) will pitch for the Cardinals and Houston will go with Jose Urquidy (1-0, 5.54 ERA), who is making his fourth career start.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Yairo Munoz, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Astros' lineup
1. George Springer, CF
2. Jose Altuve, 2B
3. Alex Bregman, 3B
4. Michael Brantley, LF
5. Carlos Correa, SS
6. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
7. Josh Reddick, RF
8. Robinson Chirinos, C
9. Jose Urquidy, P