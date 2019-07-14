Tyler O'Neill is at it again.
After driving in all four runs in Saturday's 4-2 win, O'Neill got the Cardinals with an RBI double down the left-field line that put the Cardinals up 1-0 after the first inning.
With two outs, Paul Goldschmidt hit a broken-bat blooper to left that Tim Locastro got a bad jump on and allowed to drop in front of him. O'Neill then hit a hard shot down the left field line that Locastro thought would hit the jutting out wall down the line and he moved in on it. But it didn't and went into the corner, forcing a course correction from Locastro and allowing Goldschmidt to score easily from first.
Going into Saturday night's game, O'Neill had four RBIs in 29 games; he has five in the past two.
MUNOZ STARTS AT SHORT
Yairo Munoz will make his third start of the season at shortstop and Andrew Knizner will make his third start behind the plate as the Cardinals close out their weekend series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
Knizner's previous two starts have also been with Wainwright on the mound, so at three, he's only 253 starts behind Yadier Molina, who has caught Wainwright 256 times.
Tyler O'Neill, coming off his big game on Saturday night with four runs batted in, is batting cleanup with Paul Goldschmidt batting third.
WACHA TO THE PEN
With Daniel Ponce de Leon set as the starting pitcher for Wednesday, it means that Michael Wacha is out of the rotation for the time being.
"Until another need arises," manager Mike Shildt said.
That was evident on Saturday when Dakota Hudson got into early trouble and Wacha started throwing.
"He'll be in the bullpen," Shildt said. "Clearly (he's) built up beyond anybody else as far as length goes, but I don't want to pigeonhole him in the longman role either."
INJURY UPDATES
Jedd Gyorko, who has been on the injured list since June 8, looks to be on their even longer.
"It's going to be longer than we thought," manager Mike Shildt said. "I think we're probably looking at revisiting an evaluation of when he can play in a month or so. He's just dealing with the wrist. The calf is still healing. He's healing in general."
Further complicating things is the timing of his recovery and the fact his wrist is involved. Gyorko could be getting back at the end of August, when minor-league seasons are ending, and he'll have to get his wrist strength back.
"Rehab might be a little tough at that point, but we'll create some opportunities for him," Shildt said. "He's going to have to go play some where and get at-bats and get on the field and be a baseball player for a little while before he comes back."
Outfielder Marcell Ozuna said he still wasn't gripping a bat, so he looks to be still a few weeks off.
LINEUPS
Cardinals
1. Carpenter 3b
2. Munoz ss
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. O'Neill lf
5. Fowler rf
6. Wong 2b
7. Knizner c
8. Bader cf
9. Wainwright p
Diamondbacks
1. Locastro lf
2. Marte cf
3. Escobar 3b
4. Walker 1b
5. Jones rf
6. Avila c
7. Ahmed ss
8. Vargas 2b
9. Greinke p