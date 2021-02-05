New Brewer Wong says Cardinals didn't have dialogue with him but harbors no ill will

“I just felt like a top priority. They made it feel like home.”

But Wong said he enjoyed what had been home for almost eight seasons and was excited that he will be on hand for the Cardinals’ home opener on April 8 at Busch Stadium.

“Still trying to wrap my head around it,” he said. “You see guys who have played in St. Louis a decent amount and how much they’re appreciated. It’s going to be a tough one. I know it’s going to be an emotional day.

"There’s a lot of memories. A lot of good things that I’ve created there.

“At the end of the day, we’re still going to be friends, regardless. I made so many good friends on that side."

Wong has hit well in Miller Park, averaging .308 with an OPS of .855 and his six homers there are second only to his 28 at Busch Stadium. Now that the stadium is called American Family Field, he still is looking forward to going there.

“That was kind of a big reason for me coming to Milwaukee,” he said. “That was a field I really saw the ball well at. I felt comfortable there. I had a lot of confidence playing at that field. Having half my games in that stadium. . . I’m excited what I can do.”