New Cardinal infielder Miller has been with playoff-caliber teams, just not in playoffs

Miller’s most recent exposure to Busch Stadium was a success. On Aug. 27, 2017, the Tampa Bay infielder homered to dead center off Cardinals righthander Lance Lynn.

“(The Cardinals) have communicated that there’s a lot of opportunity," said Miller. "I’m not quite sure where it’s going to come from but that’s kind of what I’m used to. I have a lot of experience playing shortstop — that’s what I came up as — but since then I’ve moved all over.”

Miller had played every position but catcher and pitcher. “I’m always ready to hit and prepared to play any position,” the Orlando, Fla., product said.

“I learned outfield on the fly. Andy Van Slyke, former Cardinal, hit me a million fungoes (when Van Slyke was coaching in Seattle)."

In 2019 alone, Miller, coming off right hip surgery from the year before, was with four clubs. In spring training he was Los Angeles. After he and the Dodgers cut ties, he signed with Cleveland and he had 36 at-bats before veteran Jason Kipnis came off the injured list. Let go again, Miller, 29, took a minor league offer from the Yankees where he did well enough at Scranton-Wilkes Barre to interest the Phillies.

He hit 12 homers for the Phillies in just more than three months, banging eight in the final month of the season.