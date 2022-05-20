New Cardinal Nolan Gorman to play second, hit sixth against Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Nolan Gorman will make his Cardinals big-league debut Friday night hitting sixth and playing second base, with normal second baseman Tommy Edman also making his first start at shortstop this season when the Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The left-handed-hitting Gorman, who was sent out this spring after having just two hits in 17 at-bats, smacked 15 homers and batted .308 with an OPS of 1.044 at Memphis. The 22-year-old was called up along with left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, another 22-year-old former Arizona prep standout and good friend of Gorman’s. Liberatore, who will start Saturday’s game here, arrived a half hour or so before batting practice. .

Brendan Donovan, who had been playing shortstop, will serve as the designated hitter Friday, will hit second of Paul Goldschmidt. The latter, who has hit third much of the season, batted second twice in the New York series and had six hits and six runs batted in those games, including four RBIs Thursday.

Nolan Arenado will hit fourth and Juan Yepez, who is playing left field, will hit fifth against Pirates right-hander Zach Thompson. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Gorman was brought up to play second base and not be a designated hitter and Marmol said he had been by several organization instructors, including infield guru Jose Oquendo, that Gorman would be an "average" second baseman

Right-hander Adam Wainwright will seek his 189th career victory on Friday night for the Cardinals. After Liberatore on Saturday, left-hander Steven Matz will pitch Sunday morning against the Pirates, with right-hander Miles Mikolas to open a two-game series against Toronto at home on Monday night.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman ss

2. Brendan Donovan 2b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Juan Yepez lf

6. Nolan Gorman 2b

7. Dylan Carlson rf

8. Yadier Molina c

9. Harrison Bader cf

RH Adam Wainwright p

Pittsburgh lineup

1. Ben Gamel lf

2. Ke’Bryan Hayes

3. Bryan Reynolds cf

4. Yoshi Tsutsugo dh

5. Josh VanMeter 2b

6. Michael Chavis 1b

7. Jack Suwinski rf

8. Michael Perez c

9. Rodolfo Castro ss

RH Zach Thompson p

