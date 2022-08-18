Newcomer Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals rookies team for another win over Rockies

Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan and Andre Pallante, all rookies on this year’s Cardinals, have seen their roles change recently.

Left-handed-batting Gorman and Donovan, who had been playing nearly full time for a while, now find themselves in and out of the lineup depending on who’s pitching and also with Paul DeJong back as the everyday shortstop, which means Tommy Edman is back at second base, and with Albert Pujols thriving lately as a designated hitter.

Right-hander Pallante, the only one of the three who was on the opening day roster, was in the bullpen at the start of the season, then made 10 starts and then went back to the bullpen when left-handed veterans Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery were acquired at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Montgomery, winning his third consecutive start, and the aforementioned rookies were front and center in the Cardinals’ 5-1 win over Colorado Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, boosting their lead in the National League Central Division to a season-high three games over Milwaukee.

Montgomery, who had a scoreless streak of 13 1/3 innings snapped, went 5 2/3 innings before being replaced by Pallante, who retired Jose Iglesias to end the sixth and then pitched a perfect seventh and eighth.

Gorman, who had 13 homers which had accounted for most of his 28 runs batted in, had three on Wednesday without benefit of a homer. He doubled in a run in a two-run first, singled home another in the seventh and beat out a potential double-play grounder in the fifth for a run batted in.

“Speed,” he said, chuckling. “You do whatever you can to break up that double play.”

Donovan, who had had three hits in two weeks, had three hits in this game and drove in a run.

And Montgomery has given up one run in 16 2/3 innings over his three starts. But manager Oliver Marmol startled Montgomery when he pulled him after the left-hander just had induced a double-play grounder off the bat of dangerous C.J. Cron in the sixth inning with the Cardinals up two runs. Montgomery had thrown 60 strikes (eight strikeouts, no walks) out of 87 pitches.

“He was (surprised),” said Marmol. “And you expect him to be. He could easily have faced Iglesias.

“He definitely didn’t want to come out of that game.

“But matchup-wise, Iglesias is on the ground a ton. Pallante gets a ton of ground balls. That’s the one matchup you want to see in that lineup—Pallante versus Iglesias. I didn’t mind it.”

Montgomery admitted he wasn’t pleased to be lifted. “But, obviously, Andre was just a good matchup, so they went with it,'' he said.

Marmol cited all three rookies for how they’ve handled their changing responsibilities and added new leadoff man Lars Nootbaar, who was up last year, to the mix.

Nootbaar was on base three times with two walks and being hit by a pitch and scored two runs. “Not trying to do too much,” said Marmol.

“Gorman is settling in and taking really good at-bats, whether it’s pulling the ball when needed or using the big part of the field," said Marmol.

"Pallante, in whatever role we put him, has had success and he’s given us exactly what we’ve asked for. Donovan’s a gamer. He’s gone through a stretch where things aren’t going his way but he’s going to continue to work on it.”

The Cardinals are thinking playoffs and the youngsters are very aware of that. “You always wonder,” said Pallante, “am I good enough? Am I good enough? Am I good enough? To have success definitely puts those fears aside and allows you to perform better than if you were afraid of what’s going to happen.

“Even, sometimes still, I’m afraid of certain things but I feel I’ve gotten better at overcoming (them).

“With as much film and video and being able to re-watch my outings, I kind of learned I’m better than I thought I was,” said Pallante, referring specifically to command of his off-speed pitches and controlling his fastball up in the strike zone.

Donovan, who boosted his average to .286, said, “As a young player, I’m still learning how to pinch hit. But I have so many guys to ask. The routine doesn’t change. I still do what I do in the cages. I just try to keep my routine and prep work consistent because that’s really the only thing that we can control.”

He had to overcome a “nasty” virus that had him bed-ridden for a couple of days in July, but the 25-year-old said he was fine now.

Gorman said he hadn’t found it hard to be in and out of the lineup. “I really haven’t had too much of a difficult time adjusting," he said.

Wednesday found Gorman at second base, with Edman getting most of a day off although Edman played the final two innings. Gorman bobbled a double-play ball but recovered quickly for the Cardinals still to get the two outs and the Rockies had a single off his glove.

He said, “I work hard (on defense).Today was a little ‘iffy,’ but other than that I think it’s been pretty good.”

Gorman, Donovan and Pallante are just several of the call-ups from Memphis who have performed well at the big-league level. “We’ve had a lot of fun up here together,” Gorman said. “Coming to the ball park every day to have fun is huge, especially in a game where you fail so much.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of coming up here and laugh and be able to mess around a little bit, but still be focused.”

Given the fact that the Cardinals are 11-3 since the trade deadline, including 6-0 in the Quintana and Montgomery starts in which their collective ERA is 1.60, one would think Aug. 2 is the key date of the season.

“Yes,” said Marmol. “I would agree.”

Montgomery, who said he didn’t really want to talk about the Yankees anymore, offered, “I know what I’m worth. And I think the Cardinals know what I’m worth.”