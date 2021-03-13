No. 9 hitter Nogowski singles four times, drives in four runs in 6-4 Cardinals win

After Ponce de Leon left, lefthander young lefthander Matthew Liberatore worked two perfect innings, striking out one and netting four ground-ball outs. Equally promising lefthander lefthander Zack Thompson fanned two in his first inning but walked three in his second and two of them scored on Joe Dunand's single off righthanded reliever Seth Elledge.

Kim may not start in Cincinnati

Manager Mike Shildt didn’t think that Kim would be out a long time although he said that the Korean might not be able to make his start the first weekend of the season in Cincinnati.

“He has responded well to treatment,” said Shildt, “but this is a setback to his throwing. I won’t put a time line on when he’s going to be able to throw. We don’t think this is a huge setback but, nonetheless, a setback. The back’s loosened up so it’s nothing concerning from a long-term situation.

“It’s possible that he may not make that first start. We’re not going to push it just to push it. We do have other candidates.”

Kim, who had been unimpressive in his first two starts after a dazzling rookie season for the Cardinals, joins righthander Miles Mikolas (right shoulder soreness) in drydock.