For the second week in succession, no Cardinals player has cracked the top three for any position (nine for outfielders) in the fan voting for the All-Star teams.
Should the balloting for the National League team continue in that vein, the Cardinals will have no chance to have a starting player for the July 9 game to be played in Cleveland.
The first round of online voting results will end with Friday’s announcement of the top three at each spot (nine for outfielders). Those players will go through another election process, to last 28 hours beginning a week from Wednesday, with starters to be announced a week from Thursday, June 27, and the remainder of the National and American League squads, including the pitching staff, to be announced on June 30.
The balance of the All-Star squad, after the fan balloting, will be comprised of player balloting and commissioner's office picks.
The closest Cardinal in the fan balloting is nine-time All-Star Yadier Molina, who is fifth among catchers. where the Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras has a wide lead.
Molina is almost 1.2 million votes behind Contreras and also trails Atlanta's Brian McCann, Milwaukee's Yasmani Grandal and Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto.
Paul Goldschmidt is seventh at first base (where Pittsburgh's Josh Bell leads); Kolten Wong is eighth at second base (Atlanta's Ozzie Albies); Paul DeJong eighth at shortstop (Chicago's Javier Baez); Matt Carpenter 10th at third base (Colorado's Nolan Arenado) and Marcell Ozuna 15th among outfielders. Cody Bellinger (Dodgers), Christian Yelich (Brewers) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves) are 1-2-3 in the outfield voting.
At least one Cardinal ultimately will have to be named to the team by the league.