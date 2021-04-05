No Cardinals suspended but Reds' Castellanos docked two games for dustup

Ponce de Leon faces Marlins

Cardinals righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who made four of his five spring appearances against the Marlins, draws the start on Monday night. Ponce de Leon allowed six runs in 12 2/3 innings against the Marlins in the spring and walked seven.

“He’s got to control counts,” said Shildt. “He’s got plenty good stuff.”

With lefthander Trevor Rogers starting for Miami, Austin Dean, a righthnded-hitting former Marlin, will bat eighth and replace Justin Williams in right field. Williams is nothing for nine and has fanned his last five at-bats. Shildt allowed that Williams might have been pressing in his first real shot at regular playing time.

"But I don’t think he’s made more of it because he made that very nice play (in right field) in the first inning of his first start, so I don’t think he’s overly nervous," Shildt said. "It’s probably some acclimation. He’ll get some more opportunities. He’ll be fine.”

Dean, said Shildt, is a good “energy player. He likes to play and he plays hard.”

Cardinals will be stay at 13 pitchers