No Cardinals suspended but Reds' Castellanos docked two games for dustup

MIAMI--Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos received a two-game suspension Monday and an undisclosed fine for his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident in the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Cardinals, according to Major League Baseball.
The suspension of Castellanos had been scheduled to begin Monday night but he has appealed it. Three Cardinals, Nolan Arenado, Jordan Hicks and Yadier Molina were fined for their roles as were Cincinnati players Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker.
Castellanos, who earlier in the inning had been hit by a pitch from Cardinals righthander Jake Woodford, started the brouhaha after he had slid home safely to score on a wild pitch and taunted Woodford, who was at the plate trying to make the tag.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he hadn’t been worried particularly about any of his players being suspended for their activities. “I guess there’s some sense of relief but I had very little to no concern that there was a going to be a suspension on our end based on what we experienced and what we saw and what we thought was right. That doesn’t surprise me," he said.
But Reds manager David Bell told Cincinnati media, “I am disappointed that Nick was suspended even though he did not initiate physical contract. I am hopeful that when baseball is played with emotion the players will be protected from dangerous and unnecessary retaliation.”
Ponce de Leon faces Marlins
Cardinals righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who made four of his five spring appearances against the Marlins, draws the start on Monday night. Ponce de Leon allowed six runs in 12 2/3 innings against the Marlins in the spring and walked seven.
“He’s got to control counts,” said Shildt. “He’s got plenty good stuff.”
With lefthander Trevor Rogers starting for Miami, Austin Dean, a righthnded-hitting former Marlin, will bat eighth and replace Justin Williams in right field. Williams is nothing for nine and has fanned his last five at-bats. Shildt allowed that Williams might have been pressing in his first real shot at regular playing time.
"But I don’t think he’s made more of it because he made that very nice play (in right field) in the first inning of his first start, so I don’t think he’s overly nervous," Shildt said. "It’s probably some acclimation. He’ll get some more opportunities. He’ll be fine.”
Dean, said Shildt, is a good “energy player. He likes to play and he plays hard.”
Cardinals will be stay at 13 pitchers
Despite the Cardinals’ bullpen being worked hard over the weekend in Cincinnati, the club is not allowed by baseball rules, to change the number of pitchers from 13 to 14 or anything about the roster, unless there is an injury, for the first 10 days of the season. “We won’t be able to do anything unless we have an issue,” said Shildt.
“We’ll evaluate as we always do, once that barrier has passed.”
Miller takes one for the team
Veteran lefthander Andrew Miller, with the bullpen pretty well spent, pitched the eighth inning of Sunday's 12-1 game and it was a perfect inning.
“Here’s a guy with 12 years of big-league time. He didn’t bat an eye," Shildt said. "This is a game that typically he’s not used to pitching in.
“You’re talking about selfless guys. You’re talking about high character guys. He’s at the top of that list.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O'Neill lf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson cf
8. Austin Dean rf
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon p
Miami lineup
1. Corey Dickerson lf
2. Starling Marte cf
3. Jesus Aguilar 1b
4. Adam Duvall rf
5. Brian Anderson 3b
6. Miguel Rojas ss
7. Jorge Alfaro c
8. Jon Berti 2b
9. Trevor Rogers p
