No-no? Nope. Cardinals rally for five runs vs. Bucs beleaguered bullpen, win 5-4

PITTSBURGH — It didn’t take many hits for the Cardinals to shake their offense awake just in the nick time, and that was a good thing because for a long time they didn’t have any.
Pirates started Mitch Keller took a no-hitter through six innings, but when he didn’t come out for the seventh, the Cardinals offense did. For the second time in as many games, the Cardinals swamped the Pirates with a late crooked-number inning that erased a lead and set sail for their own victory. Tyler O’Neill’s two-run double started what became a five-run seventh inning and led to a 5-4 victory Friday at PNC Park.
The rally was the Cardinals' largest of the season, and their biggest deficit they've overcome since August of last year, against the Pirates.
The Cardinals (25-24) surfaced above .500 for the first time on this road trip, and that allowed them to keep ahead of the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers for second in the NL Central.
The rally netted Jake Woodford his first MLB win.
Genesis Cabrera pitched the final five outs and struck out three to score his first save and hold that one run lead seized in the seventh inning. All it took for the Cardinals to snap out of their six-inning slumber was a few walks, a hit batter, and not having to face Keller.
The rally in the seventh inning did have a potential cost that left the Cardinals worried after the game. The moment that loaded the bases without a hit was a pitch that struck Yadier Molina on his left wrist. That’s the same wrist that Ryan Braun hit with a bat earlier in the week, and Molina took another bat to the glove in the Pirates’ series for a catcher’s interference. Molina went through a series of exams in Milwaukee that included an X-Ray and a CT scan, neither of which revealed any fractures in the left hand or wrist.
He returned to the lineup the day after Braun’s bat bruised him, but the pounding continued, and in the eighth inning Saturday he yielded to Matt Wieters. Molina was initially diagnosed with a bruised wrist.
His condition was still being evaluated late Saturday night.
At the tipping point of the seventh inning, the Cardinals had more hit batters than their batters had hits. Pirates reliever Geoff Hartlieb, of Lindenwood University, hit Molina with an inside pitch. Molina tried to press his hands to his chest to avoid it, but could not. Molina took his base to load the bases – and still the Cardinals did not have a hit in the game.
Keller took a no-hitter through six innings. He sped through the Cardinals’ order twice by the end the fifth inning, and then he retired the top of the lineup in order without allowing a ball out of the infield in the sixth inning. The Cardinals looked as ill-equipped to adjust to Keller as they had against Steven Brault earlier in the series or as they did against the Brewers’ bullpen this past Wednesday. In two games on this road trip the Cardinals got two hits, and that it.
Their offense has been like a used bike.
It crunches, it grates, and really picks up speed going downhill, but sometimes the chain comes off the pedals just flail. It goes nowhere.
Keller broke the chain.
He walked two batters, hit one, and after the first batter of the fourth inning did not allow a ball out of the infield. He retired the final 14 batters he faced, and that would have been enough on Friday for a complete game – in one of the seven-inning affairs. Alas for Keller, Saturday’s was a standard nine-inning game and he left two innings for the bullpen to cover. The Cardinals had gone 4 2/3 innings since their last baserunner against Keller.
They had to wait five pitches for their first against the Bucs bullpen.
Four more and they had two runners on base.
Hartlieb’s 16th pitch in relief of Keller hit Molina to load the bases and make it someone else’s problem.
To face righthanded slugger Tyler O’Neill, the Pirates turned to lefty Sam Howard. O’Neill snapped the no-hitter and the shutout with double down the left-field line that hit the point of the stands and ricocheted into left field. Two walks, that second hit batter, and all of a sudden the Cardinals had two runs to cut the Pirates’ time-crafted lead in half. It wouldn’t survive the inning. That 4-0 lead the Pirates built over six innings vanished in the span of seven hitters, and they trailed by the time the Cardinals’ sent their ninth batter to the plate of the seventh inning.
After O’Neill’s double, rookie Dylan Carlson added a sacrifice fly. Kolten Wong lined a single through the infield to tie the game, 4-4. Tommy Edman followed with an RBI single to left for the 5-4 lead the Cardinals’ bullpen had to hold late.
The Pirates scored as many runs against Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim in six innings as he had allowed in his previous six games in the majors.
Kim entered Saturday’s game with a scoreless inning streak of 24 consecutive, and he had gone more than a month without allowing an earned run. As a starter, he’d been fiendish – throwing at least five innings in each of his previous four starts and not allowing an earned run in any of them. Teammate Tommy Edman, who faced Kim during live batting practice settings in the buildup to “Summer Camp,” described how Kim, one of the steadiest pitchers in the KBO before coming to the Cardinals this past winter, benefits from deception and myriad of breaking pitches he can spin off his fingers.
“It’s not a super comfortable at-bat just because his stuff moves all over the place,” Edman said. “He can manipulate his different pitches. He probably has three or four different kinds of breaking balls. All move a little bit differently so you never really know what’s coming, and I think that’s what makes him so good.”
His only vulnerability was the homer.
Or, rather, a homer.
The one earned run he allowed as a starter was a home run to Ian Happ at Wrigley Field way back in August. The Pirates double that in the first inning. Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes, Charlie’s son, got up to a pitch high in the zone and lofted a ball that carried all the way over the center-field wall. In the third inning, No. 9 hitter Jose Osuna pulled a pitch from Kim down the left-field line and into the nook of bleachers at the base of the foul pole. The first three runs Kim allowed as a starter in the majors came on solo homers.
The Pirates got their third on an RBI single and then came a sacrifice fly after Kim had left the game to long reliever Jake Woodford.
Kim’s ERA more than doubled to 1.59 after he allowed four runs on six hits and one walk through 5 1/3 innings. He’s scheduled for one more start – a rematch with division rival Milwaukee at Busch Stadium – in the regular season.
***
Oh, no-no: Cardinals offensive woes persist with Pirates starter Kelly no-hitting them through six
It's a trend that the Cardinals had to see coming even as they insisted they could break free from its mathematical pull.
The Cardinals had two hits in a shutout before leaving Milwaukee, and they mustered two hits in their first game, a loss, at Pittsburgh. The burst of runs for a rally to sweep Friday's doubleheader proved the outlier such bursts have been all season. That's not the lineup the Cardinals have.
The one that is still looking for its first hit Saturday is.
Pirates starter Mitch Keller has taken a no-hitter through six innings at PNC Park. He has gone through the lineup twice without allowing a hit, and he's faced the top of the order three times, retiring them in order in the sixth inning without a ball leaving the infield. The Cardinals have not had a ball leave the reach of an infielder since the fourth inning.
Keller walked two and hit one, and all three have been stranded.
The Pirates have a 2-0 lead on two solo home runs off lefty Kwang Hyun Kim. All three earned runs he's allowed as a starter this season have come on home runs.
***
Could Cardinals lefty Kim get a few votes for Rookie of the Year? What about Cy Young?
There are three starters in the National League Central who have an ERA less than 2.00 so far this season, and two of them, Yu Darvish and Trevor Bauer, are in the discussion for the Cy Young Award.
There is a pitcher who doesn't find his name on those same rankings or in those same chatter, and yet his ERA is a run lower than any of them.
He just doesn't have enough innings to crack the conversation.
Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim has the lowest ERA of a Cardinals rookie through five starts in at least a century. He's 0.63 ERA, and he's 2-0 with one save in his first major-league season. But because of the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak and his own medical emergency that sent him to the emergency room with a renal infarction, Kim has had his schedule repeatedly interrupted.
His performance has not been.
Going into his start Saturday evening at PNC Park -- what could be his penultimate start of the season -- Kim has not allowed an earned run in four consecutive starts. He brings a 24 inning scoreless streak into the game against the Pirates, and the only earned run he's allowed as a starter all season was a home run. To Ian Happ. At Wrigley Field. More than a month ago.
The lefty has benefited from his newness and the deception created by both a plus-rated slider and his funky, athletic delivery. He also works swiftly to set a pace hitters have to be ready for -- or try to foil.
He just hasn't logged enough innings to crack the leaderboard.
Bauer, the NL leader with a 1.71 ERA, has thrown 58 innings this season Darvish, right behind him at 1.86, has thrown more than 60 innings. Kim isn't eligible for the rankings because he's thrown 28 2/3 innings this season. That means he doesn't show up in the ERA rankings or many of the other columns voters will use for the Cy Young Award.
The ballot is five lines long, so it's possible he'll get some down-ballot support if he finishes the season strong and perhaps eclipses that 40 innings mark with the strong ERA.
His case for inclusion on the three-line ballot for NL Rookie of the Year is more compelling. Milwaukee's Devin Williams is a leading candidate as a pitcher for the award, at least when it comes to getting votes. There are strong contenders from the hitter ranks that could dwarf the pitching candidates for voters -- namely, Alex Bohm in Philadelphia and Jake Cronenworth, an infielder for the darling Padres.
For kicks, here is how Kim compares to Williams, a St. Louis native:
- DW: 0.43 ERA, 19 games/0 starts, 3-1, 0 Saves, 21 IP, 43 Ks, 1 HR, 8 BB, 0.667 WHIP, and a 1078 ERA+ (where 100 is average!).
- KK: 0.63 ERA, 6 games/5 starts, 2-0, 1 Save, 28 2/3 IP, 17 Ks, 1 HR, 9 BB, 0.907 WHIP, and a 703 ERA+.
Quick interlude. Here are some news and notes from pregame at PNC:
• Dexter Fowler and Gio Gallegos are likely to join the team in Kansas City. that is in part because they can drive there easily from St. Louis. Gallegos threw a strong bullpen session Saturday at Busch Stadium, and he had no difficulty covering his position defensively when tested.
• Johan Oviedo is due up when Dakota Hudson's turn in the rotation next arrives. The Cardinals will have Adam Wainwright for Game 1 at KC, and they'll go with Carlos Martinez in Game 3. That leaves Tuesday open. Oviedo will be ready for it. Austin Gomber is another candidate, but he's likely to get continued use out of the bullpen.
And now back to the Kim story and game preview.
Kim leads the Cardinals into the fourth game of this five-game visit to the ballpark at the confluence. The Cardinals swept a doubleheader Friday to get into position to win the series with a victory Saturday. Winning the series will be quaint. Cardinals need to take four of five to finish the season 6-4 against the last-place Pirates and really get some traction in the postseason race.
The doubleheader sweep got them back to .500. They've yet to be two games better than .500 or two games worse than .500 all season.
Here's the lineup that will have Kim's back:
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. O'Neill, LF
7. Molina, C
8. Carlson, RF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP (his stats are above)
And here is the Pirates' lineup that Kim will face:
1. Reynolds, CF
2. Hayes, 3B
3. Gonzalez, SS
4. Moran, 1B
5. Bell, DH
6. Stallings, C
7. Newman, 2B
8. Frazier, LF
9. Osuna, RF
Starting pitcher: Mitch Keller, RHP (1-1, 5.06 ERA)
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage of all kinds from PNC Park. This story will be routinely updated as necessary.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.