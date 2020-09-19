No-no? Nope. Cardinals rally for five runs vs. Bucs beleaguered bullpen, win 5-4

PITTSBURGH — It didn’t take many hits for the Cardinals to shake their offense awake just in the nick time, and that was a good thing because for a long time they didn’t have any.

Pirates started Mitch Keller took a no-hitter through six innings, but when he didn’t come out for the seventh, the Cardinals offense did. For the second time in as many games, the Cardinals swamped the Pirates with a late crooked-number inning that erased a lead and set sail for their own victory. Tyler O’Neill’s two-run double started what became a five-run seventh inning and led to a 5-4 victory Friday at PNC Park.

The rally was the Cardinals' largest of the season, and their biggest deficit they've overcome since August of last year, against the Pirates.

The Cardinals (25-24) surfaced above .500 for the first time on this road trip, and that allowed them to keep ahead of the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers for second in the NL Central.

The rally netted Jake Woodford his first MLB win.

Genesis Cabrera pitched the final five outs and struck out three to score his first save and hold that one run lead seized in the seventh inning. All it took for the Cardinals to snap out of their six-inning slumber was a few walks, a hit batter, and not having to face Keller.