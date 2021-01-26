 Skip to main content
No one makes baseball Hall of Fame; former Cardinal Rolen finishes fourth
St. Louis Cardinals' Scott Rolen acknowledges the fans as he takes a curtain call after hitting a grand slam in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, June 8, 2003, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

 TOM GANNAM

Curt Schilling set some unwanted history Tuesday in the annual National Baseball Hall of Fame balloting announced by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Shilling, who won two World Series with Boston and another with Arizona and was 11-2 in postseason play, counting his years with the Philadelphia Phillies, became the first player to receive at least 70% of the vote two years in succession—and not make the Hall of Fame. No one did this year, marking the first time since 2013 that no one had been elected by the BBWAA’s voting pool of 10-year members.

Schilling, who was on 70% of the ballots a year ago, fell 20 votes short then. On Tuesday, he was 16 votes short, at 71.% , perhaps due to his political rants, many of them on Twitter over the years.

For instance, in early January, Schilling tweeted his support for those who participated in the insurrection on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., in early January. The Hall of Fame voting was done by Dec. 31 but this outburst had seemed typical of Schilling in the past few years.

Three were three players who gained more than 60% this year, with home-run king Barry Bonds (762 homers) and Roger Clemens, who won 354 games but both associated with the steroids culture, gaining 61.8% and 61.6%, respectively, both also only slightly ahead of last year.  Bonds was 53 votes shy and Clemens 54 of election this year. 

All three will have one more election, their 10th, to make the Hall of Fame next year. There was a record total of 14 blank ballots returned this year.

Former Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen, an eight-time Gold Glover and seven-time All-Star, finished a solid fourth in the voting, jumping from 35.3% to 52.9% in his fourth year on the ballot.

The only other player of local interest to remain on the ballot was longtime Chicago White Sox star lefthander Mark Buehrle, the Francis Howell North High product who garnered 11% in his first time on the ballot when 5% was needed to remain on. Buehrle won 214 games in a 16-season career, including pitching a perfect game and a no-hitter and he had 15 consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins and 14 in a row of 200 innings plus. He was a five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover.

Schilling, Bonds, Clemens and Rolen will have to compete next year with a couple of notable first timers, Boston slugger David “Big Papi” Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez, who finished his career with the New York Yankees with 696 homers and who also sat out an entire season with a PED suspension.

Four players were named on at least 40% of the ballots announced Tuesday. They were Omar Vizquel (49.1), Billy Wagner (46.4). Jeff Kent (44.9) and Gary Sheffield (40.6).

Meet the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame

Here's a look back at the players and managers who entered the National Baseball Hall of Fame as Cardinals.

