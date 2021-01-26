No one makes baseball Hall of Fame; former Cardinal Rolen finishes fourth

Curt Schilling set some unwanted history Tuesday in the annual National Baseball Hall of Fame balloting announced by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Shilling, who won two World Series with Boston and another with Arizona and was 11-2 in postseason play, counting his years with the Philadelphia Phillies, became the first player to receive at least 70% of the vote two years in succession—and not make the Hall of Fame. No one did this year, marking the first time since 2013 that no one had been elected by the BBWAA’s voting pool of 10-year members.

Schilling, who was on 70% of the ballots a year ago, fell 20 votes short then. On Tuesday, he was 16 votes short, at 71.% , perhaps due to his political rants, many of them on Twitter over the years.

For instance, in early January, Schilling tweeted his support for those who participated in the insurrection on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., in early January. The Hall of Fame voting was done by Dec. 31 but this outburst had seemed typical of Schilling in the past few years.