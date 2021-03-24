Nogowski to get start in left field for Cardinals against Mets

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, whose extra men helped pull off a three-run rally to tie Tuesday’s game, will get a longer look at some of players fighting for jobs Wednesday against the New York Mets.
While Carlos Martinez will start against New York for the fourth consecutive time, John Nogowski, normally a first baseman who is hitting. 375 with a club-high 10 runs batted in, will make his first start of the spring in left field as the Cardinals look at reconfiguring their outfield with center Harrison Bader down for at least a month with a recurrence of forearm soreness.
Austin Dean, who cracked a two-run homer on Tuesday and who is hitting .321 with seven RBIs, will be in right field. And Jose Rondon, who tied the game with a single on Tuesday and is batting .316, will be at shortstop. Matt Carpenter, hitting .033, will bat fourth and play second.
Jordan Hicks and Jake Woodford will follow Martinez and Shildt said that Kodi Whitley also may pitch, depending on the game situation.
One reserve player who isn’t starting but who is earning points is catcher Dennis Ortega, who has improved defensively this spring. “He made a couple of blocks the other day late in the game that were really, really amazing, quite honestly,” said Shildt.
“And he made a throw from his knees yesterday that was really impressive.”
The Venezuelan product, 23, has not played above Class A yet.
Shildt admitted he has started the process of telling selected players of the roles he expects them to fill this season. That will will branch out, in some instances, to whether they will be on the opening-day club or prepare to be ready at the alternate site or Memphis, when called upon. .
With Bader out, and the Cardinals scheduled off twice in the first nine days of the season, that would suggest they might keep an extra outfielder and go with five extra players, giving them 13 position players and 13 pitchers on a 26-man squad. “There’s a good chance,” said Shildt of that 13-13 breakdown.
Cardinals lineup
1. Dylan Carlson cf
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Matt Carpenter 2b
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Austin Dean rf
7. John Nogowski lf
8. Jose Rondon ss
9. Carlos Martinez p
New York lineup
1. Brandon Nimmo cf