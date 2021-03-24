Nogowski to get start in left field for Cardinals against Mets

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, whose extra men helped pull off a three-run rally to tie Tuesday’s game, will get a longer look at some of players fighting for jobs Wednesday against the New York Mets.

While Carlos Martinez will start against New York for the fourth consecutive time, John Nogowski, normally a first baseman who is hitting. 375 with a club-high 10 runs batted in, will make his first start of the spring in left field as the Cardinals look at reconfiguring their outfield with center Harrison Bader down for at least a month with a recurrence of forearm soreness.

Austin Dean, who cracked a two-run homer on Tuesday and who is hitting .321 with seven RBIs, will be in right field. And Jose Rondon, who tied the game with a single on Tuesday and is batting .316, will be at shortstop. Matt Carpenter, hitting .033, will bat fourth and play second.

Jordan Hicks and Jake Woodford will follow Martinez and Shildt said that Kodi Whitley also may pitch, depending on the game situation.

One reserve player who isn’t starting but who is earning points is catcher Dennis Ortega, who has improved defensively this spring. “He made a couple of blocks the other day late in the game that were really, really amazing, quite honestly,” said Shildt.