WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Cardinals rolled out a series of left-handed relievers, one by one, through the first four innings of a game against the defending World Series champions and, zero by zero, flirted with a no-hitter.

With Zack Thompson starting the game, Anthony Misiewicz pitching the fourth inning, and lefties Packy Naughton and Andrew Suarez splitting the innings in between, the Cardinals held the Houston Astros scoreless and hitless until the second half of the ballgame.

Houston tagged Jake Woodford with a single to open the sixth inning and snap the no hitter. The Astros then orbited for three runs in that rally and that was enough to knot the game, 3-3, at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

All three of the runs for the Cardinals came from Nolan Gorman.

The Cardinals' second-year infielder continues to make starts and make an impression at third base. He also has been one of the teams most consistent hitters. Gorman had a two-run single in the third inning to capitalize on two walks and push the Cardinals ahead. In the fifth inning, an infield throwing error allowed Willson Contreras to race into scoring position. Gorman scored him with a single punished to right field.

The three RBIs on Tuesday give Gorman eight for the spring.

The two-for-three day upped his average to .286 in Grapefruit play.

Other storylines

• The Cardinals dropped Freddy Pacheco on waivers ahead of the deadline to remove from the roster players who have injuries. Pacheco has been limited all spring by a forearm injury and elbow concern, and the Cardinals did not believe he would be ready to pitch until at least May.

They wanted to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the potential addition of a non-roster player for the opening day roster, and if the move was going to be Pacheco they had to do it ahead of the deadline.

The Tigers claimed Pacheco and now can decide whether to keep him on the minor-league roster and the 40-man roster or move him to the 60-day injured list, free up the spot on the 40-man but also allow him to accrue service time. The Cardinals made the decision not to do that based on the unknown of his recovery and major-league readiness.

Pacheco, 24, is a big arm that the Cardinals spent time trying to protect by placing him on the roster. He was rated as a top-30 prospect for the team after striking out 84 batters in 64 innings this past season at Class AA and Class AAA combined.

• Naughton pitched a scoreless second inning against the Astros and flashed the complement to his higher-speed slider. Naughton struck out the first batter he faced (a right-handed hitter, Corey Julks) by slipping two changeups past him. Naughton ended the inning by catching a liner stung back at him.

• Suarez has not allowed a run through five appearances.

• In his return to the lineup for the first time since leaving the game early with a strained right shoulder, Jordan Walker went one-for-four with two strikeouts. The Cardinals had only four hits in the game, and two of them belonged to Gorman.

• The Cardinals' plan was to mimic a long relief appearance for Woodford, so the right-hander entered the game for the fifth inning and had the chance to finish it from there for the unusual upside-down start and three-inning Grapefruit League save. Woodford struck out four, continued to show the wicked extended sweep of his new slider, and feel into some strouble by allow five baserunners. He faced 16 batters.

Woodford allowed three runs, one of them scoring after he left a mess for right-hander Ryan Loutos to handle.

• Entering camp, one of the most intriguing arms on the non-roster side of the clubhouse was right-hander Kyle Leahy. He had strong peripherals and analytics, but those didn't always translate to strong baseball card numbers. He missed bats except for the few times that he didn't, and then he allowed damage. He had the stuff for strikeouts, and the challenge for the Cardinals was going to be unlocking the way to get them more consistently.

Into the tie game he came Tuesday and pitched the ninth inning.

Leahy struck out two of the three batters he faced. Through four appearances this spring he's yet to allow a run in 3 1/3 innings. He's struck out five and allowed only two baserunners.