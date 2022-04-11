Nootbaar gets his swing at DH, Knizner behind the plate — that is, if rain holds off

The plan the Cardinals described all spring for how they intend to use the designated hitter and line up the choice with the handedness of the opposing pitcher has become clear quickly.

For the finale of the season-opening series, the Cardinals turn to second-year outfielder Lars Nootbaar as the designated hitter.

In four games, the Cardinals have utilized three different DHs, starting with Albert Pujols' grand return for opening day and following with two consecutive starts by left-handed hitter Corey Dickerson. Nootbaar, a left-handed hitter, gets his first start of the season against Pittsburgh right-hander Zach Thompson.

The Cardinals are taking into account the style of pitcher when making that choice: a high-velocity right-hander invites Nootbaar's swing to greet him, and a low-ball right-hander like the sinkerballer the Bucs started Sunday got Dickerson at the plate as the Cardinals' DH.

Pujols, with one start in the first home stand of the season, will be the Cardinals' primary DH against left-handed pitchers, and he's likely to be a pinch-hitter whenever that lefty appears from the bullpen and that spot is up in the order.

The right-handers he gets starts against are more likely to be the finesse right-handers than the ones Nootbaar will be assigned.

All of this prelude to the fact that thunderstorms and persistent rain are forecast for the St. Louis area. As players arrive to the ballpark Monday morning, the tarp is on the field, batting practice is scheduled for indoors, and Pittsburgh has little interest in waiting around all day to play a game.

The Monday finale to the four-game set was originally a night-game, but with the lockout lopping off the first week of the season, Pittsburgh's game this Tuesday became the unexpected home opener. The Pirates nudged the start time to afternoon and the Cardinals obliged their division foe by doing the same for the Monday game to give the Bucs more time to travel.

Pittsburgh has two more visits to St. Louis this season, including the final series of the regular season at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals might also benefit from the break. Abbreviated starts by Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz in the first three games of the season have come at a time when the Cardinals know they have a short start coming Tuesday. That puts a heavy onus on right-hander Dakota Hudson as he returns to the rotation. Drew VerHagen has been held back to provide innings in relief of Jordan Hicks on Tuesday, and the hope is they don't head to Milwaukee for a four-game series with Mikolas and Matz scheduled to pitch and a cascade of innings piled upon the bullpen.

The weight of that can be costly in a log series, even with an expanded roster.

An update on the Cardinals' manager situation will be forthcoming and this article will be updated. Skip Schumaker has been serving as acting manager while Olive Marmol recovers from the flu.

This is the lineup that the Cardinals will use, weather permitting.

1. Dylan Carlson, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Lars Nootbaar, DH

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Harrison Bader, CF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P. Dakota Hudson, RHP

There will be complete coverage from Rick Hummel and the StlToday.com team in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.

