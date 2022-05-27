Nootbaar gets start for Cardinals against Brewers' Woodruff

The Cardinals had had five different outfield combinations in the past week with first, Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) and then Dylan Carlson (left hamstring strain) on the injured list. Now, a sixth comes Friday night with Lars Nootbaar getting a start in right field against Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff at Busch Stadium.

Nootbaar is one for a three with a home run against Woodruff. He homered three times and knocked in seven runs for Memphis in his last previous start on Sunday.

O’Neill, meantime, has three home runs, seven runs batted in and a .933 OPS against Woodruff for 15 at-career bats. But he won’t be of any help to the Cardinals for several weeks.

O’Neill, hitting .195 with 42 strikeouts in 118 at-bats, received a cortisone shot in his shoulder earlier this week and has waited a couple of days for the effects to sink in before he swings a bat and begins to ramp up his throwing program. Next comes a minor league rehab at either Class AA Springfield (which will be home) or Class AAA Memphis (which isn’t home) next week.

The two-time Gold Glover who also hit 34 homers last season said the impingement may have affected his swing but offered up no excuses.

He said he had arm pain before but had worked through it. This time, he said, “I wasn’t able to have my full range of motion.”

Dakota Hudson, 3-2, will pitch for the Cardinals, working on seven days’ rest since he lasted only 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs at New York.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman ss

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Albert Pujols dh

5. Juan Yepez lf

6. Nolan Gorman 2b

7. Andrew Knizner c

8. Lars Nootbaar rf

9. Harrison Bader cf

RH Dakota Hudson p

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.