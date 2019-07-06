SAN FRANCISCO • Tyler O’Neill made the first mistake for the Cardinals in the fourth inning Saturday night at Oracle Park. With runners at first and second and out, left fielder O’Neill seemingly was camped under a fly ball hit by San Francisco’s Joe Panik. Suddenly, O’Neill took his eye off the ball and looked toward center fielder Dexter Fowler, as if he had heard Fowler call the ball, which Fowler apparently hadn’t.
The ball dropped, loading the bases.
The next one was on starter Miles Mikolas although perhaps it wasn’t that big a mistake other than that the result went to the shortest part of the park. After a visit from pitching coach Mike Maddux, Mikolas threw a slider to righthanded-hitting pinch batter Austin Slater who managed to loft it 336 feet and over the high right-field wall for a grand slam and a 5-1 Giants lead. Slater, just recalled from Sacramento, has five extra-base hits plus a single in 11 at-bats.
The Giants didn’t exactly belabor Mikolas in the inning asd Kevin Pillar, hitting ahead of Panik, had looped a single into right center. But, with the Cardinals down four runs and Mikolas already at 72 pitches for four innings, he was pulled for a pinch hitter.
This marked the fifth consecutive game in which the Cardinals' starter hadn't gone past five innings.
MARTINEZ LINER FORCES EARLY BUMGARNER EXIT
Jose Martinez had made hard contact off San Francisco lefthander Madison Bumgarner in his Cardinal career, going five for his first eight off the Giants’ ace. Then Martinez really made contact, drilling Bumgarner in the left elbow area with a line drive that turned into an infield single in the first inning Saturday night.
That single followed a leadoff looper to center by Tommy Edman. Bumgarner, after receiving medical attention from the Giants’ trainer, stayed in the game _ only for a while, as it turned out. Bumgarner struck out Paul DeJong but gave up a run-scoring hit by Paul Goldschmidt, who is 23 for 67 in his career against Bumgarner.
But that was all the Cardinals got in the first as Tyler O’Neill flied out and Dexter Fowler fanned on a full-count pitch, Bumgarner’s 30th of the inning.
The Giants then tied the score at 1-1 in their first, an inning opened by Brandon Belt’s single to center. Mike Yastrzemski struck out but Buster Posey blooped a single to right and Alex Dickerson was nicked by a pitch.
Cardinals left fielder O’Neill drifted into the left-field corner to pull down Pablo Sandoval’s long fly ball but Belt scored on the sacrifice fly.
Bumgarner finished the Cardinals’ second and struck out when he hit in the Giants’ half. But, he came off the mound before the start of the third with considerable swelling in his arm.
X-rays were negative and the Giants annoucned Bumgarner had an elbow contusion.
MOLINA WILL HAVE EIGHT DAYS TO HEAL HAND
Yadier Molina earlier in the season had hoped to be named to his 10th National League All-Star team but perhaps there is a silver lining to his not being selected.
The Cardinals’ catcher, who hasn’t started the past three games and probably won’t play on Sunday either, will have those four days and four more at the All-Star break to rest his troublesome right hand. Molina suffered a right thumb tendon strain in late May, a few days after being hit by a pitch in his hand, perhaps incurring the second injury when he tried to balance his bat differently in his hand to reduce discomfort.
Molina went on the 10-day injured last on May 29 and came off on June 11. But he hasn’t been the same hitter since then and his hand has been swollen although it looked better Saturday. Since his return, Molina, who had four homers and 33 runs batted in when he got hurt, has no homers and three RBIs and just two extra-base hits, both doubles.
The hand aggravates him now “more batting than anything else,” said Molina, hitting .258 for the season. He said he didn’t recall anything else happening to the hand. “Just playing,” he said.
“But you’ve got to get healthy.”
Eight days off should be the answer, said manager Mike Shildt who offered that Molina likely wouldn’t be playing on Sunday either. “We’re pretty intentional in getting it behind him,” Shildt said.
“It’s a tolerance issue right how but we just want to be smart about it. I don’t think there’s any question it affects his ability to drive the ball consistently. That’s probably the biggest part of his game it affects.”
Clearly, Molina could play if he had to because the Cardinals have chosen not to replace him on the roster and are going with just one catcher now in Matt Wieters.
Wieters had two hits in Friday’s 9-4 win in which every Cardinals starting position player hit safely and six of them scored a run or drove one run as the club amassed 14 hits and 27 total bases, one shy of their season high set against Atlanta in May. Starting three games in the past week, Wieters had gone for four 12 with two homers and four RBIs.
MIKOLAS GETS THE START
Miles Mikolas will make his second career start for the Cardinals against the Giants. It will be hard to surpass his first one, on Sept. 23 of last year when he limited the Giants to two hits and one earned in seven innings.
Many Cardinals have high at-bat totals against Bumgarner but none more so than first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is 22 for 66 (.333) with three homers, five doubles, 11 walks and 14 strikeouts. Jose Martinez is five for eight with a home run.
The Cardinals entered Saturday’s play 1 ½ games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central Division and one-half game behind second-place Chicago. Each of the three teams had 42 losses but the Brewers and Cubs had played more games.
WAINWRIGHT STARTS AFTER ALL-STAR BREAK
Veteran Adam Wainwright, who will have had nine days of rest is slated to make the Cardinals’ first start after the All-Star break when they play Arizona at home next Friday. Shildt, in making that announcement Saturday, added that Dakota Hudson and Mikolas would be the other probables for the Arizona series.
Jack Flaherty and Michael Wacha likely would follow in the ensuing Pittsburgh series, Shildt said.
“There’s a lot of different ways you can approach it,” Shildt said. “The reality of it is we like (Wainwright) to be the first guy out. He’s going to have plenty of a break. It just made a lot of sense to roll it out this way.”
EXTRA BASES
Third baseman Matt Carpenter (lower back strain) began baseball activities Saturday and Shildt said he hoped Carpenter would be ready to play Friday, as well as Molina. . . . Special instructor Jim Edmonds acted as the assistant hitting coach Saturday with Mark Budaska sent back to the hotel not feeling well.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 3b
2. Jose Martinez rf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Dexter Fowler cf
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Miles Mikolas p
SAN FRANCISCO LINEUP
1. Brandon Belt 1b
2. Mike Yastrzemski rf
3. Buster Posey c
4. Alex Dickerson rf
5. Pablo Sandoval 3b
6. Brandon Crawford ss
7. Kevin Pillar cf
8. Joe Panik 2b
9. Madison Bumgarner p