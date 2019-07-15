Tyler O’Neill continued his robust hitting and the Cardinals continued their strong of strong pitching since the All-Star break Monday night as they blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 behind Miles Mikolas at rainy Busch Stadium.
O’Neill banged one homer to center field at 414 feet in the fifth and one even longer at 433 feet to center in the seventh as he drove in four runs for the second game in the past three and raised his RBI total to nine in three games since the All-Star break. He also singled and hit a wicked low liner in the first that Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson misplayed, with a run scoring.
O’Neill is hitting .325 since being recalled from Memphis late last month.
Mikolas (6-9), who had lost seven of his past eight decisions, needed only 100 pitches to navigate nine innings, scattering eight hits for his second big-league shutout and first complete game and shutout by a Cardinal this season.
He walked nobody, giving him 34 consecutive starts in which he has walked two or fewer. Mikolas was helped by a brilliant defensive play from right fielder Dexter Fowler and excellent ones by second baseman Kolten Wong and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
The Cardinals’ victory was their third in succession, moving them into second place in the National League Central Division for the first time since May 7 as they passed Milwaukee. And, get this, the Cardinals shoved into the lead for the second wild-card spot, just ahead of Philadelphia.
Matt Carpenter had to leave the game when he again fouled a ball off his right leg, this one off the top of the foot, in the seventh inning. Carpenter departed with a 3-2 count and a contusion and Tommy Edman finished the strikeout, which was charged to the unfortunate Carpenter.
PIRATES' LEFT FIELDER TESTED, DOESN'T PASS
The Cardinals scored in the first inning for the third consecutive game Monday and a Tyler O’Neill drive had something to do with each one.
In the previous two games, O’Neill doubled twice, driving in a total of three runs, including Paul Goldshmidt twice from first base.On Monday, after Goldschmidt had walked with two out, O’Neill hit a low screamer to left where Corey Dickerson, a Gold Glove winner last year, whiffed on the catch and Goldschmidt again scored from first on the play.
Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove needed 36 pitches to finish the first although he did have three strikeouts.
Dickerson contributed to the Cardinals’ second and third runs with another poor defensive play in the third.
Matt Carpenter singled off the glove of diving first baseman Josh Bell to open the inning. Carpenter originally was called out as second baseman Adam Frazier threw to Musgrove at first but the call was reversed upon a challenge forcing a review that lasted all of 37 seconds.
As a drizzle continued, Goldschmidt hit a drive to the left-center-field wall. Dickerson tried to make a jumping catch but the ball clanked off his wrist and Carpenter scored from first on the double.
O’Neill got an infield hit and Dexter Fowler hit a sacrifice fly to Dickerson, who caught this one as the Cardinals went ahead 3-0.
Fowler kept it that way by making a spectacular, leaping catch on Starling Marte’s drive to deep right in the fourth. Bryan Reynolds, who had doubled, already was well around third when Fowler made the play and easily was doubled at second to end the inning.
CARDS TO PLAY FIRST OF 13 WITH PIRATES
Weather permitting, and there are signs that it ultimately will, the Cardinals will play the first of their 13 games remaining with the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night at Busch Stadium.
The 13 games are the most the Cardinals have remaining against any team and the clubs have divided six matchups so far this season, with Pittsburgh winning three of four here in May.
Miles Mikolas, who has pitched more career innings (45 2/3) against the Pirates rather than any other club, will make his third start against them this season. Harrison Bader will be in center field for a second day in succession.
Mikolas will encounter the major leagues’ runs batted in leader in Josh Bell, who has 84 but none in 17 career at-bats (five hits) against Mikolas.
Since opening the season at 4-2, Mikolas, 18-4 last year, has dropped seven of his past eight decisions and he is 0-1 against Pittsburgh.
Righthander Joe Musgrove, who is 1-3 with a 6.95 earned run average against the Cardinals, will pitch to catcher Jacob Stallings, son of former Collinsville High basketball star Kevin Stalllings, who coached at several colleges, most notably at Vanderbilt.
Musgrove will oppose a lineup that has Paul DeJong hitting second, Paul Goldschmidt third and Tyler O’Neill fourth.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Matt Carpenter 3b
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Dexter Fowler rf
6. Kolten Wong 2b
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Miles Mikolas p
PITTSBURGH LINEUP
1. Adam Frazier 2b
2. Brian Reynolds rf
3. Starling Marte cf
4. Josh Bell 1b
5. Colin Moran 3b
6. Corey Dickerson lf
7. Kevin Newman ss
8. Jacob Stalllings c
9. Joe Musgrove p