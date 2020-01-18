O'Neill says Cardinals' left-field job is his to win

The door is open for Tyler O’Neill and the Cardinals’ prospective left fielder plans to charge through it.

Until there is a disposition on free agent Marcell Ozuna, the left fielder the past two seasons, the 25-year O’Neill ranks as the leading contender to take over that spot this spring.

“The trade that we had with Tampa (Bay) was a big move,” said O’Neill, referencing the Cardinals trading two outfielders from their stash in Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena. “We gave up two really good guys and there’s going to be other guys like me that are going to have to step and fill those holes.

“I’m coming down (to Florida) this spring with the intent to win that job. I know I can play in this league. And I know I can excel in this league. I know I can fill those shoes and win this job," said O'Neill.

In a second injury-pocked season, O’Neill batted .262 with five homers and 16 runs batted in over 141 at-bats, 53 of which were strikeouts. Elbow, wrist and hamstring injuries limited his at-bats in the majors, as well as his plate discipline.

Relative to the first matter, O’Neill said, “I’m doing everything I can, from adjusting my diet to adjusting my training regimen to stay on the field this year. I don’t want these things to happen anymore.”