Oh, no-no: Cardinals offensive woes persist with Pirates starter Kelly no-hitting them through six

PITTSBURGH — It's a trend that the Cardinals had to see coming even as they insisted they could break free from its mathematical pull.
The Cardinals had two hits in a shutout before leaving Milwaukee, and they mustered two hits in their first game, a loss, at Pittsburgh. The burst of runs for a rally to sweep Friday's doubleheader proved the outlier such bursts have been all season. That's not the lineup the Cardinals have.
The one that is still looking for its first hit Saturday is.
Pirates starter Mitch Keller has taken a no-hitter through six innings at PNC Park. He has gone through the lineup twice without allowing a hit, and he's faced the top of the order three times, retiring them in order in the sixth inning without a ball leaving the infield. The Cardinals have not had a ball leave the reach of an infielder since the fourth inning.
Keller walked two and hit one, and all three have been stranded.
The Pirates have a 2-0 lead on two solo home runs off lefty Kwang Hyun Kim. All three earned runs he's allowed as a starter this season have come on home runs.
***
Could Cardinals lefty Kim get a few votes for Rookie of the Year? What about Cy Young?
There are three starters in the National League Central who have an ERA less than 2.00 so far this season, and two of them, Yu Darvish and Trevor Bauer, are in the discussion for the Cy Young Award.
There is a pitcher who doesn't find his name on those same rankings or in those same chatter, and yet his ERA is a run lower than any of them.
He just doesn't have enough innings to crack the conversation.
Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim has the lowest ERA of a Cardinals rookie through five starts in at least a century. He's 0.63 ERA, and he's 2-0 with one save in his first major-league season. But because of the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak and his own medical emergency that sent him to the emergency room with a renal infarction, Kim has had his schedule repeatedly interrupted.
His performance has not been.
Going into his start Saturday evening at PNC Park -- what could be his penultimate start of the season -- Kim has not allowed an earned run in four consecutive starts. He brings a 24 inning scoreless streak into the game against the Pirates, and the only earned run he's allowed as a starter all season was a home run. To Ian Happ. At Wrigley Field. More than a month ago.
The lefty has benefited from his newness and the deception created by both a plus-rated slider and his funky, athletic delivery. He also works swiftly to set a pace hitters have to be ready for -- or try to foil.
He just hasn't logged enough innings to crack the leaderboard.
Bauer, the NL leader with a 1.71 ERA, has thrown 58 innings this season Darvish, right behind him at 1.86, has thrown more than 60 innings. Kim isn't eligible for the rankings because he's thrown 28 2/3 innings this season. That means he doesn't show up in the ERA rankings or many of the other columns voters will use for the Cy Young Award.
The ballot is five lines long, so it's possible he'll get some down-ballot support if he finishes the season strong and perhaps eclipses that 40 innings mark with the strong ERA.
His case for inclusion on the three-line ballot for NL Rookie of the Year is more compelling. Milwaukee's Devin Williams is a leading candidate as a pitcher for the award, at least when it comes to getting votes. There are strong contenders from the hitter ranks that could dwarf the pitching candidates for voters -- namely, Alex Bohm in Philadelphia and Jake Cronenworth, an infielder for the darling Padres.
For kicks, here is how Kim compares to Williams, a St. Louis native:
- DW: 0.43 ERA, 19 games/0 starts, 3-1, 0 Saves, 21 IP, 43 Ks, 1 HR, 8 BB, 0.667 WHIP, and a 1078 ERA+ (where 100 is average!).
- KK: 0.63 ERA, 6 games/5 starts, 2-0, 1 Save, 28 2/3 IP, 17 Ks, 1 HR, 9 BB, 0.907 WHIP, and a 703 ERA+.
Quick interlude. Here are some news and notes from pregame at PNC:
• Dexter Fowler and Gio Gallegos are likely to join the team in Kansas City. that is in part because they can drive there easily from St. Louis. Gallegos threw a strong bullpen session Saturday at Busch Stadium, and he had no difficulty covering his position defensively when tested.
• Johan Oviedo is due up when Dakota Hudson's turn in the rotation next arrives. The Cardinals will have Adam Wainwright for Game 1 at KC, and they'll go with Carlos Martinez in Game 3. That leaves Tuesday open. Oviedo will be ready for it. Austin Gomber is another candidate, but he's likely to get continued use out of the bullpen.
And now back to the Kim story and game preview.
Kim leads the Cardinals into the fourth game of this five-game visit to the ballpark at the confluence. The Cardinals swept a doubleheader Friday to get into position to win the series with a victory Saturday. Winning the series will be quaint. Cardinals need to take four of five to finish the season 6-4 against the last-place Pirates and really get some traction in the postseason race.
The doubleheader sweep got them back to .500. They've yet to be two games better than .500 or two games worse than .500 all season.
Here's the lineup that will have Kim's back:
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. O'Neill, LF
7. Molina, C
8. Carlson, RF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP (his stats are above)
And here is the Pirates' lineup that Kim will face:
1. Reynolds, CF
2. Hayes, 3B
3. Gonzalez, SS
4. Moran, 1B
5. Bell, DH
6. Stallings, C
7. Newman, 2B
8. Frazier, LF
9. Osuna, RF
Starting pitcher: Mitch Keller, RHP (1-1, 5.06 ERA)
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage of all kinds from PNC Park. This story will be routinely updated as necessary.
