Old Man & the Sweep: Ageless Wainwright sets tone, power follows in Cardinals' big catch vs. Cubs

Wainwright nearly goes to the distance, wins to help Cardinals brace for unplanned bullpen start in Game 2

With the exception of two swings that may have cost him the chance to get the final two outs of Saturday's Game 1 at Wrigley Field, Adam Wainwright was every bit of the starter he said he would be to send a message to the rotation around him.

Hours after the Cardinals revealed that Kwang Hyun Kim was in the hospital with a kidney ailment (see below) and the a sudden rewrite of pitching assignments would be necessary, Wainwright handled 6 1/3 innings to allow the Cardinals to brace their bullpen for Game 2.

With a little help from the Cubs, the Cardinals won Game 1, 4-2.

For the first time in his career Wainwright has started a season 4-0.

The two runs Wainwright allowed came on two solo homers by Ian Happ, the Cubs' leadoff hitter. He started the game with a leadoff homer, and he hit one in the fifth inning.

Between those two blasts, Wainwright bought time for his teammates to overtake the Cubs' early lead and build one for Giovanny Gallegos to cinch for the save. Wainwright's biggest trick was slipping free of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning without giving up run.