On his 39th birthday, Wainwright starts Molina's 2,000th game with Cardinals, seeks end to slide

Of all the roles Adam Wainwright has played for the Cardinals in nearly 400 games with the big-league club -- from closer to ace, cheerleader to sage -- there has been a constant for him whether he was pitching in relief, starting a game, or standing up in the clubhouse.

He's had to be a stopper.

The Cardinals take a four-game losing streak and a weeklong wander into Sunday's home stand finale against Cleveland. The Cardinals are 5-6 in the 12-game, 11-day stand at Busch Stadium, and they have a chance to finish .500 with a win Sunday before heading to Cincinnati. They are looking for a footing to avoid the fall.

Enter the tandem that has defined the decade. Wainwright, unbeaten this year and the team's anchor since its return from quarantine, will be making his 269th start with Yadier Molina behind the plate.

It will be Molina's 2,000th game with the Cardinals.

And it comes on Wainwright's 39th birthday.