On his 39th birthday, Wainwright starts Molina's 2,000th game with Cardinals, seeks end to slide
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) and starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) bump gloves while walking to the dugout with pitching coach Mike Maddux before the start of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The game is the second of a shortened 60 game season due to COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Of all the roles Adam Wainwright has played for the Cardinals in nearly 400 games with the big-league club -- from closer to ace, cheerleader to sage -- there has been a constant for him whether he was pitching in relief, starting a game, or standing up in the clubhouse.

He's had to be a stopper.

The Cardinals take a four-game losing streak and a weeklong wander into Sunday's home stand finale against Cleveland. The Cardinals are 5-6 in the 12-game, 11-day stand at Busch Stadium, and they have a chance to finish .500 with a win Sunday before heading to Cincinnati. They are looking for a footing to avoid the fall. 

Enter the tandem that has defined the decade. Wainwright, unbeaten this year and the team's anchor since its return from quarantine, will be making his 269th start with Yadier Molina behind the plate.

It will be Molina's 2,000th game with the Cardinals.

And it comes on Wainwright's 39th birthday.

"Adam's proven to be valuable on so many different fronts," manager Mike Shildt said. "Clearly his ability to do it on the mound is a big anchor to it. Right off the get go, he was able to give us innings. ... It's the heart of a warrior to get through that. And then the residual value of what Adam Wainwright does is so valuable. What he does to keep a group together -- what an amazing teammate to the group. He's just a guy who cares about people. His ability to keep a connection with the group speaks to his character."

Shildt also spoke Sunday morning about Molina.

"Yadi is a pillar about what we do," he said. "He's an action guy."

This is the Cardinals' lineup for Sunday:

1. Kolten Wong, 2B

2. Tommy Edman, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Brad Miller, DH

5. Paul DeJong, SS

6. Yadier Molina, C

7. Matt Carpenter, 3B

8. Dexter Fowler, RF

9. Dylan Carlson, CF

Starting pitcher: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Ryan Helsley (COVID-19) will join the team for its upcoming road trip, which begins Monday in Cincinnati. The trade deadline is also on Monday afternoon. Matt Wieters (broken toe) will also be with the team and ready to be activated at some point during the week.

Will be back with the Cleveland lineup here shortly. Shildt is on the Zoom talking about his team and fielding questions about production. 

Tags

