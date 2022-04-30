On his bobblehead day, Cardinals' Arenado sits out his suspension

On Nolan Arenado Bobblehead Day, the Cardinals third baseman is out of the lineup Saturday, serving his suspension for his actions during a bench-clearing incident here on Wednesday,

Arenado had appealed the two-game suspension meted out by Major League Baseball. That suspension was reduced to one game if Arenado served it Saturday. Left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera served his one-game suspension on Friday night.

Brendan Donovan will be at third base, with Corey Dickerson hitting fourth and Yadier Molina fifth. Between the latter two, they have one extra-base hit, a double by Molina.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas, who has twirled 12 scoreless innings in his past two starts, will oppose Arizona’s Merrill Kelly, who has a 1.29 earned run average of his own. Edmundo Sosa is in at shortstop for Paul DeJong.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Corey Dickerson dh

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Harrison Bader cf

7. Dylan Carlson rf

8. Brendan Donovan 3b

9. Edmundo Sosa ss

RH Miles Mikolas p

Arizona lineup

1. Pavin Smith rf

2. Jordan Luplow cf

3. David Peralta lf

4. Christian Walker 1b

5. Seth Beer dh

6. Ketel Marte 2b

7. Carson Kelly c

8. Nick Ahmed ss

9. Sergio Alcantara 3b

RH Merrill Kelly p

