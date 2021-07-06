On July 6, 1990: Whitey Herzog quits as Cardinals manager

Editor's note: When Whitey Herzog quit as the Cardinals manager back in 1990, he had a simple reason: "I can't get the guys to play." Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel wrote the story of the White Rat calling it quits for the next day's edition of the Post-Dispatch.

Whitey Herzog quit a baseball job for the first time in his life Friday when he resigned as manager of the Cardinals with 2 1/2 years remaining on his contract.

''I still enjoy managing,'' Herzog said. ''But I just don't feel like I've done the job. I feel like I've underachieved. I can't get the guys to play.'' Herzog, who will be a club vice president for the remainder of his contract, has been manager of the Cardinals since June 1980. That excludes the last five weeks of the 1980 season, when Red Schoendienst took over as Herzog became general manager. The next year, Herzog hired himself back as manager.

As in 1980, Schoendienst will take over as interim manager. General manager Dal Maxvill said he would begin a search immediately for a successor to Herzog and said he hoped to have a new manager in a couple of weeks.

The Cardinals, picked by some observers to win the National League Eastern Division, started Friday's play with a 33-47 record and in last place in the division. They have been in last place for 56 days this season.