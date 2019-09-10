DENVER — Whenever a new schedule comes out, the media and the fans are far more likely to scan the months looking for landmines that might away the Cardinals. A three-city trip west here, a bad turnaround for a series at Wrigley Field there, a soft spot at home late in July, right on the cusp of the trade deadline. As if the schedule, like some Rosetta Stone, can unlock how a team will contend months before it starts.
Managers and players tend to play the schedule as it arrives, not read it ahead of time.
There is one exception.
A few managers and coaches through the years have checked when the Cardinals would go to Colorado and, fingers crossed, hope to find it in September, when rosters are bloated with pitching. Wish granted. For last time. As if one final farewell to the use of the 40-man roster as we know it, the Cardinals head to Coors Field with full access to as many players as they've promoted from the 40-man roster*.
* Next year the Cardinals visit Coors in April, and even if they came in September new rules will limit rosters with what's essentially baseball's equivalent of the healthy scratch. It's about time.
This year's schedule, however, does tell a tale.
For those with a keen eye coming out of July, you saw a run of teams on the Cardinals schedule that would allow, if they played well, to gain ground in the standings. They had to survive the Oakland-LA road trip -- they got through it, didn't win a game -- and then feast. And they did. The stretch of wins through August and into September against losing teams and tanking teams and listless teams vaulted them into the lead in the National League Central. And, if you look ahead to the schedule now, here comes the briar-patch.
After three games at Coors Field, the Cardinals return to Busch Stadium to face, in order:
- Milwaukee
- Washington
And then they face the Cubs in seven of their final 10 games. While the Cardinals are playing the third-place Brewers and the wild-card leading Nationals, the Cubs have their soft spot in the schedule, facing Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. The schedule that giveth also giveth to the Cubs.
To start the series at altitude, the Cardinals turn to Michael Wacha. When last the righthander handled a game he was doing so on short rest so that the Cardinals could set up their rotation for the coming weeks. He started that game with some pitch limits, and he was out of it after 38 pitches. He did not allow a run. The rest of the game did not go as well for the Cardinals.
This time he's on extra rest, and the only limits are poor results.
Here's the lineup that will back it:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Michael Wacha, P
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from the Cardinals visit to LoDo.