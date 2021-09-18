On the cusp of 2,000 strikeouts, Cardinals' Wainwright faces Padres

Adam Wainwright seems to pass a milestone every time he pitches at age 40 for the Cardinals. But Saturday night is a big one, from a personal standpoint.

Wainwright, with three strikeouts, ill become the 85th pitcher in history to record 2,000 strikeouts. No. 84 on the all-time list is former Cardinal Andy Benes, who landed on exactly 2,000.

Of course, Wainwright is more concerned with trying to extend the Cardinals' winning streak to seven games when he faces Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals begin the night 1 1/2 games ahead of both San Diego and Cincinnati, which lost Saturday afternoon, and 2 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia in the scramble for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Wainwright, 16-7 for the season, has a shot at passing several pitchers on the career list, with potentially four starts remaining this season. "Catfish" Hunter had 2,012, former Cardinal Dan Haren 2,013, Orel Hershiser 2,014 and Rick Reuschel is 80th at 2015.

The Cardinals will employ their regular lineup lately, with Edmundo Sosa back at shortstop. The Padres have inserted some new players, including Jake Cronenworth at first base and Wil Myers in right field.

Cardinals lineup