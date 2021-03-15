Once Scherzer is finished for the day, Cardinals jump on Nationals for 4-2 win

Gant, normally a reliever in his time with the Cardinals, will be in the rotation for at least a while at the beginning of the season with projected starters Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim down. This is fine with Gant who said, "I've got two hours to work with rather than 20 minutes to work with, so you can make a whole lot more happen in that time span.

"I want to be out there for a couple of hours rather than a couple minutes."

Arenado has faced Scherzer in each of the three starts since March 5 and seems to welcome it. "He's going to help you obviously not feel better but he's going to help you get ready a lot quicker," said Arenado. "You're facing one of the greats."

The Cardinals' new third baseman got one hit in four at-bats in that time, a fourth-inning single on Monday.

Tickets go on sale to public

The Cardinals announced that April game tickets will go on sale to the general public this week. Tickets will be sold for all 13 April home games, including a limited amount of inventory for the home opener on April 8.