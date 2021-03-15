Once Scherzer leaves, Cardinals jump on Nationals for 4-2 win

Gant, normally a reliever in his time with the Cardinals, will be in the rotation for at least a while at the beginning of the season with projected starters Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim down. This is fine with Gant who said, "I'd rather play for two hours than 20 minutes."

Tickets go on sale to public

The Cardinals announced that April game tickets will go on sale to the general public this week. Tickets will be sold for all 13 April home games, including a limited amount of inventory for the home opener on April 8.

Fans who wish to purchase tickets to three or more April games can take part in a multi-game ticket sale beginning on Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m. Single-game tickets will be available for fans to purchase on Wednesday, beginning at 11.

Tickets can be purchased online at cardinals.com and via phone at 314-345-9000. They will be sold in a variety of seating pod sizes, up to four seats per pod.

Hudson takes first step

Before the game, righthander Dakota Hudson, who had Tommy John elbow surgery after last season, played catch for the first time since late September and reported he felt good. “It was a positive for ‘Dak,’’’ said manager Mike Shildt. “A big day, really.”