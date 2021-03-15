Once Scherzer leaves, Cardinals jump on Nationals for 4-2 win

JUPITER, Fla. —Except for a first-inning, two-run homer by Washington's Ryan Zimmerman, Cardinals starter John Gant had an effective 4 2/3 inning outing against the Nationals Monday. Those were the only two runs Gant allowed as he reached 79 pitches. throwing a lot of sliders or cutters "or whatever you want to call them," he said.
The Cardinals had the dubious honor of facing Washington ace Max Scherzer for the third time in 11 days. The past two ended similarly. No runs allowed by Scherzer.
On Monday, the Cardinals had two hits in four innings off Scherzer, including an opposite-field, two-strike double poked by hot-hitting Tyler O'Neill. Scherzer fanned seven and walked no one. In his previous start against them, the Parkway Central and Mizzou product had been perfect through three innings.
But after Scherzer left, two former No. 1 draft choices who had been struggling this spring, combined to help put the Cardinals ahead 3-2 in the fifth. Dylan Carlson, the 2016 top pick hitting .174, tripled to drive in one run against Austin Voth and he came home on a double by pinch hitter Nolan Gorman, the 2018 first pick who was batting .067. Nolan Arenado singled hard to left for the go-ahead run.
Relievers Kodi Whitley, Andrew Miller, Tyler Webb, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes were spotless over the final 4 1/3 innings, giving up just two hits.
Gant, normally a reliever in his time with the Cardinals, will be in the rotation for at least a while at the beginning of the season with projected starters Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim down. This is fine with Gant who said, "I'd rather play for two hours than 20 minutes."
Tickets go on sale to public
The Cardinals announced that April game tickets will go on sale to the general public this week. Tickets will be sold for all 13 April home games, including a limited amount of inventory for the home opener on April 8.
Fans who wish to purchase tickets to three or more April games can take part in a multi-game ticket sale beginning on Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m. Single-game tickets will be available for fans to purchase on Wednesday, beginning at 11.
Tickets can be purchased online at cardinals.com and via phone at 314-345-9000. They will be sold in a variety of seating pod sizes, up to four seats per pod.
Hudson takes first step
Before the game, righthander Dakota Hudson, who had Tommy John elbow surgery after last season, played catch for the first time since late September and reported he felt good. “It was a positive for ‘Dak,’’’ said manager Mike Shildt. “A big day, really.”
And lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who missed a recent start with back stiffness, will begin playing catch again Tuesday but he still may not be ready for his first slated April start.
Discussing Kim, Shildt said, “I hesitate to tell you we’re ahead of schedule to get back to throwing, but we are. So I will.
“His back’s loosening up. He’s got more range of motion, more feeling.”
Initially, Kim had been targeted for the third start of the season in Cincinnati but he surely has been pushed back to the next series, in Miami, if not beyond.
“It’s going to be close,” said Shildt. “We don’t want to rush him. He’s not going to have to go back to the point where he has to start from ground zero and build back. That being said, he may run out of runway because it has been somewhat of a setback.”
For the first time this spring, a Cardinals regular came off the bench durin the game. Matt Carpenter, who got his first hit in 17 at-bats this spring on Sunday, started at second base and Tommy Edman, normally the second baseman, got mid-game reps at shortstop.
On Tuesday, Jack Flaherty will pitch in a five-inning simulated game for the Cardinals along with Johan Oviedo, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley.
Cardinals lineup
1. Matt Carpenter 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson rf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. John Gant p
Washington lineup
1—Andrew Stevenson cf
2. Trea Turner ss
3. Juan Soto rf
4. Ryan Zimmerman 1b
5. Starlin Castro 2b
6. Gerardo Parra lf
7. Alex Avila c
8. Jordy Mercer 3b
9. Yasmany Tomas dh
RH Max Scherzer p