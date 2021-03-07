O'Neill drives in three with homer, Dean three with double as Cardinals overcome Astros 8-5

JUPITER, Fla.—In the sixth exhibition game of the spring, left fielder Tyler O’Neill became the first Cardinals regular to hit a home run Sunday.

O’Neill, who had singled to center for the Cardinals’ first hit of the game in the sixth inning, cracked a three-run homer to right in the seventh, snapping a 2-2 tie as the Cardinals moved ahead of the Houston Astros 5-2. Austin Dean, who replaced O'Neill in left field, then doubled home three runs in the eighth as the Cardinals, hitless through five, rolled to an 8-5 win in a game made closer in the ninth when the Cardinals walked home two runs and another scored on a botched double play.

The victory evened the Cardinals' exhibition record at 2-2-2.

Nolan Arenado started the seventh inning with a liner which handcuffed left fielder Jake Meyers for a two-base error. Yadier Molina walked with one out and Dylan Carlson singled to right to tie the score before O’Neill untied it with a drive that got up into the wind.

Wainwright fans five in three innings

Even though he allowed a run in the first on a wind-blown triple by Jose Altuve and a sacrifice fly, Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright might have been even more impressive Sunday than he was in his first exhibition start this past Tuesday.