O'Neill, Fowler homer as Flaherty is scoreless for six against Pirates

Shildt said righthanded reliever Giovanny Gallegos, who was late in reporting to camp, had a session facing hitters on Thursday and will have another such session on Saturday. If Gallegos passes this next test, Shildt suggested that Gallegos would be ready to go and could become the 30th player on the roster. The Cardinals are playing with 29 so far, which Shildt thought was plenty.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak later said there was little doubt about Gallegos claiming that spot, if he is pronounced ready Saturday. "We feel pretty confident that he'll be able to join us in the near future."

Mozeliak said the club would announce on Saturday the makeup of its first taxi squad for road games, the first of which will be next week. He said a pitcher and position player would be on it, with there being no need for an extra catcher, since they already are carrying three.

Some Cards kneel — and then stand

Shildt said the Cardinals may well take a knee for a moment of silence and then stand for the anthem. “There’s clarity as to what we’re going to do. We do understand that the anthem is a sacred thing. And the flag is a very sacred thing. We respect that, of course, and will respect it," Shildt said.