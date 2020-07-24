O'Neill, Fowler homer as Flaherty is scoreless for six against Pirates

Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty, perhaps the top pitcher in the National League in the second half of last season with an 0.91 earned run average, sailed through the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first three innings Friday night, using just 30 pitches to set down the first nine Pirates he faced.
But the Cardinals were doing little on opening night with Pirates righthander Joe Musgrove until Tyler O’Neill, the first batter in the St. Louis third, blasted a Williams breaking ball into the Pirates’ bullpen in left center field for the first scoring of the game.
The Pirates collected their first two hits in the fourth, both singles by Kevin Newman and Adam Frazier. But slugger Josh Bell was retired on a fly to right and Flaherty threw a 96 mph fastball past Colin Moran’s late swing for the third out.
Flaherty required 53 pitches to work five scoreless innings.
He got another piece of support in the fifth when Dexter Fowler, who had only three hits in 33 at-bats in the exhibition season, pulled a home run over the right-field wall as the leadoff hitter and it was 2-0.
Later in the inning, Kolten Wong tripled to right center but he was out at home trying to advance when the Pirates' throw to third got away.
As Flaherty got through the sixth without incident, he raised his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to a career-high 25, dating to last season.
Infielders first, outfielders last
It was a Busch Stadium first for Cardinals manager Mike Shildt on Friday night when he authored a lineup that had his four infielders batting in the first four spots and his three outfielders in the last three positions. The designated hitter and the catcher were in between for Shildt’s lineup sent out against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the regular-season opener.
Of course, the Cardinals were playing their first regular-season home game ever with a DH, Matt Carpenter, in the lineup, and no pitcher hitting for the first time in an a regular-season game here.
But the Cardinals’ outfield was among the feeblest in the majors last season. So Dexter Fowler, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader hit seven through nine.
“It’s not one that’s overly common,” said Shildt. “It fits our team.”
Leadoff man Kolten Wong, who missed Wednesday’s exhibition with Kansas City because of a stiff neck, was back in the lineup.
Righthander Jack Flaherty will make his first opening-game start and is targeted to throw in the 85-90 pitch range if things are normal.
“If he’s working easy, he’s probably going to be able to throw a little higher volume,” Shildt said. “If he’s working a little harder, then we’ll be a little more conservative in that number of pitches.”
Shildt said righthanded reliever Giovanny Gallegos, who was late in reporting to camp, had a session facing hitters on Thursday and will have another such session on Saturday. If Gallegos passes this next test, Shildt suggested that Gallegos would be ready to go and could become the 30th player on the roster. The Cardinals are playing with 29 so far, which Shildt thought was plenty.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak later said there was little doubt about Gallegos claiming that spot, if he is pronounced ready Saturday. "We feel pretty confident that he'll be able to join us in the near future."
Mozeliak said the club would announce on Saturday the makeup of its first taxi squad for road games, the first of which will be next week. He said a pitcher and position player would be on it, with there being no need for an extra catcher, since they already are carrying three.
Some Cards kneel — and then stand
Shildt said the Cardinals may well take a knee for a moment of silence and then stand for the anthem. “There’s clarity as to what we’re going to do. We do understand that the anthem is a sacred thing. And the flag is a very sacred thing. We respect that, of course, and will respect it," Shildt said.
“If we do something in a moment of silence and kneel prior to that, that’s totally different and separate from the anthem which we’ll respect and stand for.
“Our guys are ready. Their heads are in the right place. They’re looking for a peaceful way to bring a little more awareness to something that’s taken place for generations in our country.”
Only some of the Cardinals, many of them coaches, knelt and then got quickly got to their feet for the national anthem. Everybody on both teams stood for the anthem, except for kneeling Pirates outfielder Jarrod Dyson, who soon was joined by manager Derek Shelton, who left his position near home plate to stand next to Dyson.
Tonight's lineups
CARDINALS:
1. Kolten Wong 2B
2. Tommy Edman 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
4. Paul DeJong SS
5. Matt Carpenter DH
6. Yadier Molina C
7. Dexter Fowler RF
8. Tyler O'Neill LF
9. Harrison Bader CF
RH Jack Flaherty P
PIRATES:
1. Kevin Newman SS
2. Bryan Reynolds LF
3. Adam Frazier 2B
4. Josh Bell 1B
5. Colin Moran 3B
6. Jose Osuna DH
7. Guillermo Heredia RF
8. Jacob Stallings C
9. Jarrod Dyson CF
RH Joe Musgrove P
