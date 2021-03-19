O'Neill is only Cardinals outfielder to produce so far this spring

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—This an outfielders’ day for the Cardinals’ lineup, meaning that Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson all will be in the lineup behind starter Carlos Martinez while the regular infield, except for third baseman Nolan Arenado, remained behind in Jupiter, Florida, at the Cardinals’ spring training base.
The outfield’s production, or lack of same, has been a big topic ever since Marcell Ozuna left before last season. O’Neill has been the only one of the three to break out this spring as he has been the Cardinals’ top hitter at .481 on 13 for 27.
Bader, who missed a week with forearm soreness, is at .150 and Carlson at .192 although manager Mike Shildt said he saw progress from both.
Carlson, thought of as a top-of-the-lineup hitter when spring began, has been hitting down in the lineup most of the spring with Paul Goldschmidt moved up to second behind Tommy Edman. Shildt said, “I don’t know where Dylan’s going to end up hitting but he’s a guy who could hit about anywhere, which means we have the strength of a good offensive club.”
Carlson will hit second ahead of Arenado on Friday, with Bader sixth. Andrew Knizner will handle Martinez for the first time.
This will be the Cardinals’ third and final game here this spring against the Mets and Martinez will have started all of them. In seven innings over the two previous starts, he has given up two runs and seven hits in seven innings, walking three and striking out six.
Relievers Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos also are scheduled to pitch Friday, along with young lefthander Matthew Liberatore. Staff ace Jack Flaherty, who will get the opener in Cincinnati on April 1, next will start on Monday at Jupiter against Miami.
Kim could pitch in Florida
Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, recovered from back stiffness, is slated to pitch another bullpen session on Saturday and Shildt said it was “highly likely” that Kim would be able to pitch in a game before the team leaves Florida in 10 days.
“He’s going at a good pace,” Shildt said. But he added he didn’t think it “probable” that Kim would be starting in the first week of the season.
Cardinals lineup
1—Matt Carpenter 2b
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Andrew Knizner c
6. Harrison Bader cf
7. Edmundo Sosa ss
8. John Nogowski 1b
9. Carlos Martinez p
New York lineup