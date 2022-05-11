O'Neill loses arbitration case with Cardinals; Walsh up, Whitley down

Outfielder Tyler O'Neill has lost his arbitration case with the Cardinals. On the strength of a 34-homer season in 2021 and winning back-to-back Gold Gloves, O'Neill was seeking $4.15 million and the Cardinals had offered $3.4 million, which is the salary he will receive this year.

The Cardinals had paid him on the basis of $3.4 million since the beginning of the season and O'Neill would have secured back pay if his side had won.

Because of the 99-day owners' lockout, arbitration cases were held during the season rather than in February, with O'Neill's held Friday in San Francisco. After a nothing-for-four night on Tuesday, O'Neill's average dipped to .198 with just three hits and 10 strikeouts in his past 16 at-bats. This season's statistics, however, had no bearing on the arbiter's decision.

Walsh recalled; Whitley optioned

With right-handed reliever Kodi Whitley struggling, the Cardinals recalled right-handed rookie reliever Jake Walsh from Class AAA Memphis (AAA) and optioned Whitley to Memphis.

Walsh, 26, was with the Cardinals this past weekend in San Francisco as a member of the taxi squad but was not activated. He appeared in nine games, covering 11 innings, and allowed just one earned run while posting six saves and striking out 16 for Memphis.

Whitley has appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals this season, going 2-0 with a 4.15 earned run average in 8 2/3 innings of relief but walked four batters in a row on Saturday in San Francisco and was touched for a run in relief here on Tuesday.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas, who features a 1.53 earned run average, will oppose the Baltiimore Orioles Wednesday night at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals try to break a season-high losing streak at three games. Right-hander Spenser Watkins will pitch for Baltimore, which has won five of its past six games.

Rookie Brendan Donovan, who smacked his first big-league home run on Tuesday, will be back at shortstop for the Cardinals, manager Oliver Marmol said.

