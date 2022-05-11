O'Neill loses arbitration case with Cardinals, will receive $3.4 million

Outfielder Tyler O'Neill has lost his arbitration case with the Cardinals. On the strength of a 34-homer season in 2021, O'Neill was seeking $4.15 million and the Cardinals had offered $3.4 million, which is the salary he will receive this year.

The Cardinals had paid him on the basis of $3.4 million since the beginning of the season and O'Neill would have secured back pay if his side had won.

Because of the 99-day owners' lockout, arbitration cases were held during the season rather than in February, with O'Neill's held Friday in San Francisco. After a nothing-for-four night on Tuesday, O'Neill's average dipped to .198 with just three hits and 10 strikeouts in his past 16 at-bats. This season's statistics, however, had no bearing on the arbiter's decision.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas, who features a 1.53 earned run average, will oppose the Baltiimore Orioles Wednesday night at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals try to break a season-high losing streak at three games. Right-hander Spenser Watkins will pitch for Baltimore, which has won five of its past six games.

Rookie Brendan Donovan, who smacked his first big-league home run on Tuesday, will be back at shortstop for the Cardinals, manager Oliver Marmol said.

