O'Neill (nothing for 13) gets a rest; Nootbaar in LF for Cardinals

CINCINNATI—Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and outfielder Tyler O’Neill talked Friday night after O’Neill had gone hitless in five at-bats, extending his skid to nothing for 13. Both decided it was time for a day off.

O’Neill, who had homered on opening day but had had just one extra-base hit, a double, since then, had batted third and played left field in each of the first 12 lineups drawn up by Marmol. Switch-hitting Dylan Carlson was in the third spot in the order and Lars Nootbaar in left field in Saturday’s lineup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Marmol called it a “mental” day for O’Neill, whose average had dipped to .205. “He’s close,” said Marmol, a point with which O’Neill agreed.

But both concurred that the right-handed slugger was just a tick off and that O’Neill better would be served with a work day in the cages before Saturday’s game began.

This was the reasoning Marmol offered when he gave Carlson a day off on Wednesday in Miami. “He had one of his best batting practices of the year the next night,” said Marmol.

In his first two games back, Carlson reached base four times on three hits and a walk and had another hit swiped from him by a good infield defensive play in Miami.

O’Neill has struck out only 10 times in 44 at-bats this season, a much improved ratio to his 2.61 at-bat to strikeout ratio of last season when he whiffed 168 times in 482 at-bats while still hitting 34 homers and batting .286.

Four of those strikeouts had come in the previous two games and O'Neill had also gone hitless in the game before that although drawing a key walk in the ninth inning after he was down in the count at 1-2. That walk preceded Nolan Arenado's game-winning homer which broke up a scoreless tie.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson, who has pitched only four and three innings in his first two starts, will seek his first victory of the season Saturday against the Reds, who have dropped 10 in succession. Tyler Mahle, who has one of the Reds’ two victories, will pitch for Cincinnati.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Dylan Carlson rf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Corey Dickerson dh

6. Lars Nootbaar lf

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Paul DeJong ss

9. Andrew Kninzer c

RH Dakota Hudson p

Cincinnati lineup

1. Tyler Naquin rf

2. Brandon Drury dh

3. Tommy Pham lf

4. Joey Votto 1b

5. Kyle Farmer ss

6. Nick Senzel cf

7. Colin Moran 3b

8. Alejo Lopez 2b

9. Aramis Garcia c

RH Tyler Mahle p

